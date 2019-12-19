’Twas the Night before Christmas
And all through the Gering Courier
We were working like crazy
And listening to Christmas Carols.
There was lots of writing by Lauren,
Kamie, Mark & Jerry.
While Maunette was yelling at Jeff
“Can’t you write something a little more Merry?”
Editing and page designs
Had deadlines that were tight.
Kerri, Jordan & Elizabeth all yelled
“Late, not tonight.”
Rich was Buzzing ‘Round desks
pulling out his hair
Andrew, Peggie & Chera just laughed
And said, “What Hair?”
Steph, Ash and Dalene
Built the ads faster than the speed of light.
They gave them to Nicci, Duncan & Fonz
To proof, correct and make sure everything was just right.
Cheryl was tired
So many phone calls to get
With Kelly and Candy asking,
‘Is it quitting Time Yet?’
Sarah & Russ were Frantic
Circulation was a couple carriers short
And Brad was Yelling
“TOO MANY ARTICLES TO SORT!”
Casey, Joseph & JP
Laughed with such delight.
While Connie and Jim Started
Their very own Gingerbread Cookie fight.
Dick, Steve, Sandra, Axle, Dakota and David
Were waiting on the press to play
Sandy & Karen were in bed
Their shift doesn’t start until the next day.
When all of a sudden
A sleigh landed outside
And in came St. Nicholas
He was Beaming with Pride.
“I Love what you do
With your Newspaper Here
Make sure that I read it
This Time Every Year.”
And as he left with his copy
Then flew out of sight
We heard “Merry Christmas to All
And to all A GOOD NIGHT!”
