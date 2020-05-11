Hi. I am Raven Zwetzig, and my life has been impacted by the 2020 pandemic. In years to come, I will be able to share with my kids what it was like to be locked in my house all day. What it felt like to have all my freedom taken from me in the blink of an eye. This pandemic happened faster than anything I’ve ever seen. I never knew that Friday, March 13th, would be the last time I would be a freshman walking the Gering High School hallways. It is disappointing. I wasn’t ready to say good-bye to all my teachers. Freshman year was supposed to be one of the most adventurous years of our lives, and instead, we get to spend it in our bedrooms. A lot was taken from me in this time of COVID-19. My sister had her first baby on March 31st, and I wasn’t able to be there. My best friend, Aubree, lives in Rapid City and is a senior in high school this year. We were all so excited for her graduation and her party. Now, everything is getting postponed. I have grown a serious back problem due to my bad posture while I lay in bed. I drown in boredom, so I sleep in till 4:00 p.m. I am definitely ready to get away from my siblings because I have spent way too much time around them. I am ready to be with my friends. I am ready to be able to run to Walmart and grab toilet paper. I am ready to go back to normal. Fear is taking over our world, but somehow at the same time, so is stupidity. So many people are refusing to stay home and quarantine, causing my time in my household to grow longer. I wish people would stay home so I could have a chance at a great summer. The people I am closest to have all moved. My best friends, Denver, Aubree, and Zavanah. Denver and Aubree both live in Rapid City, although Denver is moving to Cheyenne next month while Aubree stays to pursue in her career. Zavanah lives in Omaha, which is very inconvenient. I don’t get to see them too often, but summer has always been our best times together. Without summer, I may not get to spend time with them. I just pray and hope this all goes away soon so I can lay in bed all day on my terms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.