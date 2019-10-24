In many of the communities throughout the Panhandle, service groups are the driving source among many projects.
When I was a youth, I remember the Jaycees being a group that did a lot of activities, such as Breakfast with Santa, and leading community efforts. Today, some of those groups aren’t as common. However, you’ll often hear names of groups such as Rotary, Lions Club, Kiwanis or even smaller groups.
Often times, when people call in to put in community announcements, I’ll hear the common refrain: “We need to get this in because our numbers are dwindling. We need to get as many people as we can to our events.”
Often, they’ll talk about how members are getting older ... but younger members aren’t getting involved in those activities.
What are the reasons? We talked about this, similarly, during bible study this week. In our own church, we’re seeing fewer families in the pews on Sunday. Is it because, as was reported in a recent Pew Research Center, that the number of people who describe their religious identity as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular” is increasing (26% up from 17% in 2009)? On a recent Sunday, we didn’t need to have the children’s part of the Sunday service because, surprisingly, there were no children in the audience. And, the number of Sunday school attendees had dropped so low that it was decided to focus on the Wednesday night activities.
I worried aloud about this recently at another function, and was told that basically, other churches don’t seem to have any issues recruiting families. I doubted that, having been aware of previous studies that religious affiliation was declining. When I mentioned the aforementioned response to another person, they gave their own that while some might be more successful in recruiting, all churches are having difficulty maintaining long time members. What every church needs, the person told me, is people who are willing to get involved. Not people willing to sit, necessarily, in the church pews every Sunday or show up to the latest trendy event.
OK, point taken, and back to that Pew Research Center study. The ladies at bible study also noted that a large percentage of Americans still describe themselves as Christian — though down to 65% from 77% — and that it didn’t matter the religion, all of the religions were showing a decrease in attendance and involvement. The real issue, it seems then, is involvement.
So, how do we get people involved, whether it be the local civic group or the local church? As one person wondered allowed in a recent interview: Are people so tired, by the end of the week or the end of the day, from working two jobs, shuttling kids to and fro that they are foregoing civic or other involvement? If they are not involved, who builds our communities, whatever the group is?
It’s really something, I theorize, that we need to look at within ourselves, and within our groups.
One person recently asked me why I had become so involved lately in doing activities at church. I have attended the same church since I moved to Scottsbluff, albeit not frequently. In fact, when I started attending regularly, some people noted that I had “rejoined the church.” I hadn’t known that I had left ... but regardless, I could admit that I wasn’t exactly a joiner.
Why did I decide to start becoming more involved? Well, I found myself asked. When my daughter was younger, I attended church more frequently when I was asked to help out in her Catechism class. All the parents were asked to help out and rotate a Sunday. We made a point of being there for those Sundays, as well as the other activities that she had to volunteer. Once the pastor moved on, we basically didn’t attend as much. We didn’t feel as involved in the community.
Now that we’re attending again, people have asked me to be involved in more activities. I, in turn, ask my daughter to join me in those activities. And, when I hear about an activity, through those, that others need help in, I have been more readily volunteering because I’m more involved. Sometimes, we just need to ask people to join us, for them to feel welcomed or embraced.
Similarly, in the women’s shooting group that I am involved in, I recently spoke up and noted that I have some skills in computers (and ideas) that could be helpful. As soon as I felt like I had something to offer, I felt more welcomed.
We need to ask ourselves a couple of questions.
How did you make someone feel like they were part of the group? We’ve all been part of a new group and know how awkward it can be for many of us to break the ice. Even just saying hi and making eye contact with someone can help.
And, in turn, we can ask ourselves, like I did when I started attending church regularly: How can I feel like I am part of the group? How can I make my relationships with others deeper, and in turn, my relationship with God, more sustainable?
As nerve-wracking as it made me, I went to a bible study. I saw the study mentioned in the Sunday flyer and I went. Why was I so nervous to attend a bible study, when I don’t mind leading a meeting? I was nervous because I knew the ladies would be older than me. Would they be OK with my “young ideas” and “young views?” They sure didn’t seem to mind (or kept it to themselves) and I’ve attended every week since. I’m also attending another bible study, and so on.
From civic organizations to churches, I think that some of the answer is in how we view ourselves AS the community, and then IN the community. If your group isn’t open to new members, you might have a problem. And if you, as an individual, aren’t open to trying something new, you might not be giving as much as you could.
Wouldn’t it just be a shame if we’re all missing out on feeling like a part of the community, and building it, simply because what amounts to a miscommunication or lack of communication?
In the church bulletin, there is always a suggestion of a thing you can do this week. For example, one of the church members recently pointed out to me that the suggestion was to take some cookies to a neighbor.
Along that vein, I suggest in this column: Try something new this week. A new group. A new activity. Something that you are interested in or know you could lend a helping hand. You don’t have to commit yourself, but check it out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.