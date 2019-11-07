When Arianna Mitchell steps onto the volleyball court at the Region IX volleyball tournament this week, she is hoping to follow in her sister’s footsteps and play for the NJCAA national championship.
Mitchell, a Gering High School graduate, is in her freshman year at Western Nebraska Community College.
“Santanna, who is my sister, played for the Cougars in 2014 and 2015,” she said. “Her 2015 team made it to nationals and got runner-up. I was lucky enough to get the opportunity to go to nationals and watch her play. Going into nationals, Santanna encouraged me be positive, on and off the court.”
That sisterly love among the Mitchell girls runs deep. Mitchell is the youngest of three. She is following in the footsteps of her older sister Kerrissa and the middle child, Santanna. She said her sisters have helped her throughout her playing days. All three were standout athletes at Gering High School.
“Both of my sisters have had a huge impact in my life with sports,” Arianna said. “I grew up watching them play high school sports and wanted to be just like them. They always push me to do my best all the time.”
At Gering, Mitchell was a 3-sport star participating in volleyball, basketball and track and field. She said it took her some time to adapt to college life.
“Transitioning from high school to college was a big change for me. I struggled at the beginning of the year but now the first semester is almost over and I have adapted well to the changes,” she said.
Mitchell isn’t the only Gering graduate on the Cougar team. She signed to play at WNCC alongside her teammate Olivia Schaub.
“It’s nice having Olivia Schaub on the team because we have chemistry and work well together,” she said.
The focus now for Arianna and the rest of the Cougars is a regional title, something her sister Santanna won twice when she played for the Cougars. WNCC finished the regular season at 25-7 and she said they have to play as a unit with energy to come away with a regional title.
“With regionals starting, the team, now more than ever, needs to come together and play for each other,” she said.
Mitchell has had a role on the Cougar team from middle hitter to a defensive specialist. So far this season, Mitchell has 46 digs with nine kills in 43 sets played.
Mitchell said it has been great adding to her growing list of friends.
“There has been lots of fun memories made this season. It is always a fun time when we stay the night in hotels with my roommates,” Mitchell said. “I have enjoyed getting to know several people from around the country and making lifelong friendships.”
Her biggest fans at the games are her family. Her mom and dad never miss a match.
“I just want to say a big thank you to my dad and mom for never missing a game,” she said. “They are always being there to cheer myself and the team on.”
