ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Elli Winkler is a standout athlete and dancer for the Bulldogs

Gering’s Elli Winkler has been on the Gering High dance team for four years and is also a standout on the volleyball court and in track and field.
When she isn’t competing in sports, she is taking to the court for the Gering Poms team. The Gering Poms team is currently practicing for the 13th annual Nebraska State Championships that will be held Feb. 21-22 in Grand Island. Gering will compete in the Class B Hip Hop division and will perform at 9:09 MST.
Winkler started dancing when she was around 3 or 4 years old at the Tabor Dance Academy.
In her final year on the dance team, Winkler can’t wait to graduate and be the first Gering senior class to graduate from the renovated high school.
Q: You are a member of the Gering dance team. What has that been like and how much do you enjoy it?
A: Being a member of the dance team since my freshman year has been a rewarding experience that has built many friendships and has taught me many lessons.
Q: You also play volleyball and do track and field, has your senior year been busy?
A: During volleyball season, my days are jam packed with activities. On some days, I start my day with dance team practice at 6:30 (a.m.), followed by classes from 8 a.m. to 3:25 p.m., and then immediately begin a two hour volleyball practice after school. Meanwhile, I must balance homework, family and friends.
Q: What other activities are you involved in at Gering?
A: I am involved in volleyball, track, dance team, National Honors Society, harmony, Student Advisory Committee and I am hoping to be involved in this year’s musical.
Q: Going back to the dance team, how did you get involved? When does the team practice? How do you decided on what dance routines to perform?
A: I first got involved in dance team through my friend Megan Maser and because I was involved in dance classes at Tabor Dance Academy. We practice about 2-3 times a week (usually in the morning at 6:30), but we often have Saturday practices to get ready for state. We decide what routine to perform based on what kind of crowd we will have and what dance currently looks the best.
Q: When did you start to dance and what is you dancing history?
A: I started dancing when I was around 3 or 4 years old at Tabor Dance Academy and ended up quitting around my freshman year due to sports.
Q: What is your favorite dance on the Pom team?
A: My favorite dance is our new hip hop routine that we will be performing at state in February.
Q: Is dancing hard?
A: Dancing has always come easy to me, but it is hard due to the fact that it is physically demanding.
Q: Between all of the activities that you participate in, what is your favorite and why?
A: Out of everything I do, my favorite would have to be either volleyball, because I love the team aspect of the sport, or track, because I love how mentally and physically challenging it is.
Q: Are there plans to continue dance after you graduate from Gering?
A: I am leaning more towards playing volleyball or track in college, but there is a possibility of joining a dance team somewhere.
Q: What is it like to be the first senior class to be in the new school? What is the new school like?
A: It’s really cool to be the first senior class in the new school. I feel the seniors take on a big leadership role for the freshmen. The new school is really nice and I am glad I get to finish out my high school career in our new building.
Q: Best thing about the new school? Why?
A: The gym and the new weight room are the best part of the new school because they look really nice and they create an awesome atmosphere for activities.
Q: Has it hit you that you have one semester of high school left and what will it be like when you walk out the doors for the final time at Gering as a student?
A: I have actually wanted to graduate ever since I started school, so I am very excited to graduate, but I will cherish the friendships and memories made at GHS and miss the great teachers that have helped me along the way.
Q: Do you have any siblings and who are they?
A: I have two siblings: Ashten Grasmick (28) and Gage Winkler (24).
Q: Who are your parents:
A: Jeff and Amy Winkler
Q: Who is the best athlete in your family?
A: Probably my dad because he has played almost every sport and has a lot of knowledge about almost any sport.
Q: Now, some fun questions.
Favorite movie: Star Wars
Favorite eating Establishment: Sandy’s Burritos
Favorite book: “To Kill a Mockingbird”
Favorite athlete: Jordan Larson
Favorite singer: YNW Melly
Favorite holiday: Christmas
Favorite teacher: Mr. North, of course
Favorite TV show: The Office
Least favorite movie: Gravity
Least favorite TV show: M*A*S*H
Least favorite actor: Adam Sandler (he’s the same in every movie)
