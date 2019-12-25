Riley Gaudreault, a 5-10 senior guard, has played basketball since he was in elementary school and he is taking his role on the Gering boys’ basketball team with confidence. Gaudreault has participated in cross country, basketball and baseball while a Bulldog, but he said his favorite sport to play is baseball.
On the court his senior year, Gaudreault is a role player as the first or second guard off the bench. So far this season, the Bulldogs are 2-6 on the season and are entering the holiday break after posting a 63-47 win over Chadron on the road on Saturday, Dec. 21.
Gaudreault shared his thoughts on basketball, baseball, and the holiday season.
Q: It is your senior year, how is it going in basketball?
A: “It is going pretty good. We have come up short in a few games, but the effort is there and it continues to grow every time we play. We are getting better in practices and during games and it is measurable by the stats that we put up.”
Q: Is it a big difference between the style of basketball that you are playing this year compared to previous years under head coach Kyle Cotton?
A: “It is a little different. Last year, we had a different head coach and Coach Cotton came in this year and mixed things up a little bit. But, for the most part, it is the same. It is just a game of basketball.”
Q: What is the focus for you during your senior year on the team?
A: “It is just being a great team player. It is just being there to help support the team and build the program for the younger ones.”
Q: The one thing I see about this team is there are a lot of different scorers. Any night any player can get hot and be a high scorer. How important is that for a team?
A: “It is really important for a team to play together. Some nights some players might be having a better game than others, but once we get to the game where all five players are going hot, we will be unstoppable.”
Q: How many sports do you play at Gering?
A: “My senior year, I play two sports, but for most of my life, I have been a three-sport athlete. I have been doing cross country and basketball, and then baseball during the summer.”
Q: What is the hardest part about being a senior?
A: “Just realizing that it is your last season. That is probably the hardest part. But then there is motivation to give your all in every practice, every game because it is the last time you will step on that court.”
Q: How important is it for the seniors to show the underclassman what it is all about?
A: “That is really important, if not the most important part. Being seniors, we have to step up and be a leader for the underclass. We just have to be the ones to say that we built that program.”
Q: How long have you been playing basketball?
A: “I have been playing basketball since I was in the fourth grade. It is a sport I enjoy.”
Q: Which of the sports you play is your favorite?
A: “I would have to say baseball is my favorite sport, but basketball is up there.”
Q: How hard is it to find a college to attend after you graduate from Gering?
A: “Right now, it is a little bit out there. Trying to figure out which college you want to go to is challenging, but I have a few in mind.”
Q: Do you plan on playing baseball in college?
A: “I have looked into playing baseball in college. But, then I might not.”
Q: What is the one thing you will tell the younger players about playing sports?
A: “Try your hardest in everything you do. You always get what you give. Just continue to love the game and give it your all.”
Q: What does the new Gering High School mean to you?
A: “It means a lot. Being a senior and being the first class to graduate from this new school will be exciting. One day, I will look back and tell future generations that I was the first one to graduate from this new school. It is really cool.”
Q: What is your favorite restaurant?
A: “Steel Grill.”
Q: Who’s your favorite musical artist?
A: “I will have to say Luke Bryan.”
Q: What’s your favorite movie?
A: “Lone Survivor.”
Q: What was the worst Christmas present you ever received?
A: “That is a hard one. An avocado.”
Q: What’s the best Christmas song?
A: “Jingle Bells.”
— Mark Rein, Gering Courier
