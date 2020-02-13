Boswell signs with Tyler Junior College

Gering’s Ali Boswell is taking her golfing talents to the next level after signing her letter of intent to golf at Tyler Junior College, which is the same school that her parents attended.
Boswell made the verbal commitment last summer, but didn’t sign her letter until January when she and her parents, Jessica and John, were able to travel down to Tyler, Texas, to do her official signing. Boswell’s mom also golfed at Tyler and then went on to golf at Tennessee State, earning second team all-conference honors in 2006.
Boswell had a fantastic fall for the Gering girl’s golf team, helping them to a second place finish at the Class B State Tournament. While she is a standout on the golf course, she is involved in many activities outside of sports at Gering. Just last week, Boswell was an attendant of Winter Royalty.
Here is what Ali had to say about signing with Tyler, playing golf, and the success the Gering golf program has had in the past.
REIN: You signed to play golf at Tyler and what does that mean to be going to the same school that your mom golfed at?
BOSWELL: it is really exciting because I continue to play golf after high school and I always wanted to do that. I will be closer to family that lives down there and I just get to enjoy playing golf after high school.
REIN: What is your goal when you get down to start playing collegiate golf?
BOSWELL: I want to improve my scores and better my swing. I want to play as big of a role on the team that I can.
REIN: You are following in her mom’s footsteps down in Tyler, will it be easy or hard to do that?
BOSWELL:I have pretty big shoes to fill, but I think I can do it. I have high expectations, but I prepared to fill them.
MR: When did you start playing golf?
BOSWELL: When I was a sixth grader I started playing golf.
REIN: Did you ever think, back when you started playing, that you would be this good at golf?
BOSWELL: I never thought about golf as being something that I would love to do for the rest of my live. But then when I got holder and took it more serious, I knew that I wanted to do this for a long time.
REIN: Is that easy to do now-a-days in focusing on just one sport?
BOSWELL: it is a lot easier to focus on just one sport because you never get out of the habit of that one sport while trying to play another one. I think that has helped me a lot just to play golf and not to worry about anything else.
REIN: Your dad’s family is down there, right?REIN: BOSWELL:
BOSWELL:They are in Grand Prairie, Texas.
REIN: What is your goal after your two years down at Tyler? How far do you want to take your golf game?
BOSWELL: I would like to play someplace else after my two years there for another school. But, you never know.
REIN: What is it going to be like when you finally leave Gering when you graduate in May?
BOSWELL: I think it will be different because there is a lot of stuff out there that I will get to experience. Leaving Gering is the only way I can do that, so I am going to enjoy it the most that I can.
REIN: The Gering team had a couple great seasons the past two years, what kind of success has the Gering golf team had?
BOSWELL: We have had a lot of success. We have broken a couple records and taken home two state runner-up titles. We have a lot of stuff that we have done well individually and as a team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.