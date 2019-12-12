The Gering boys basketball team fell to Sidney in the first round of the Western Conference Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 5.
The Bulldogs, under first-year coach Kyle Cotton, stayed with Sterling, Colorado in the first quarter, trailing 20-13. It was the second quarter that saw the Tigers start to take control, outscoring the Bulldogs 16-9 to take a 36-22 lead at halftime.
Sterling pushed the lead to 57-35 after three periods.
Bryce Sherrell led the Bulldogs with 12 points followed by nine points from Kolton Ebbers. Brett Pszanka and Jack Franklin each finished with seven points.
On Friday, Dec. 6, the Bulldog boys defeated Sidney 67-56 to advance to the fifth-place game against Mitchell.
In the fifth-place game on Saturday, Dec. 7, the Gering boys basketball team played well in the first half against Mitchell. They were only down 8 at halftime with the score at 35-27. The Bulldogs lost 77-44 after being outscored 42-21 in the second half.
In the girls tournament, the Gering girls lost to Chadron in the first round. Chadron racked up a quick 10-0 lead over Gering before the Bulldogs came back to cut the deficit to 10-8. The Cardinals, with the inside play of Olivia Reed and Anika Burke went on to lead 18-8 after one period.
Both teams battled tough in the second period with Chadron outscoring the Bulldogs 17-13 to hold a 35-21 lead at intermission.
The third quarter was the eight minutes that changed the game as Chadron outscored Gering 25-8 to lead 60-29. Gering did outscore Chadron 16-2 in the final period, but it was a little too late. Chadron went on to win the tournament title.
In the consolation bracket, Gering defeated Alliance to advance to the fifth-place game against Mitchell.
Mitchell’s Quincey Johnson scored 13 points to lead the Tigers over Gering. Cloey Fries led Gering with 14 points. Emily Harrison poured in six points for the Bulldogs.
