On Wednesday, March 25, the NSAA suspended all high school sports practices until May 1, but that isn’t keeping Gering High School athletes from staying in shape and getting prepared for competition.
Gering senior Taylor Philbrick will also be putting in some time practicing during the suspension, but it isn’t quite the same as practicing with your team with coaches present.
“I will be going to the fields to practice daily,” she said. “Practicing on your own is definitely different from team practice and game situations but that is the only option we have right now.”
Practice is important for Philbrick, who is going on to play soccer in college, she said.
“For me playing at (the Unviversity of Nebraska at Kearney) next year, I really need to keep touching the ball and shooting as well as staying in shape from basketball. I just have to make the best of it.”
Philbrick said she doesn’t think the suspension will set them back too much.
“I really don’t think any of us feel like we are starting over again just because we have been playing for so long. It just comes naturally. I think that the two weeks we did practice we covered some problems we have been seeing the last couple years so I think whenever we can start practicing again, we will just pick up where we left off,” she said.
Gering’s Elli Winkler, the Class B, District 6 triple jump champion last season, said not being able to practice likely will slow down her progress. Winkler, though, said she will work out on her own to try to be ready for the season.
“I plan on staying active and trying to get on the track as much as I can,” she said. “If I can stay in shape and continue to work on my jumping, I think I will be in better shape than where I left off, hopefully.”
Winkler said she was looking forward to her last season of track and field.
“It is definitely disappointing to me that this is my last season and it’s being cut short, but i’m just hoping that i can get back to it as soon as possible and not miss much,” she said.
While Winkler would have started her final season of track and field, fellow Bulldog Dyson Dollarhide would have started his first season of soccer.
“If this gets any worse I will not be able to play soccer my senior season. (It will be) especially (disappointing) since it’s my first time playing high school soccer,” Dollarhide said.
Zoee Smith was one of Gering’s first-ever medal winners at last year’s state tournament, along with teammate Cobbie Claflin. Smith finished fifth in No. 1 singles. Smith was hoping to improve upon that performance this season.
“I’m really disappointed. It’s something I’ve been working for this whole year. I really want to do better at state. I’m just hoping I get that chance,” Smith said.
Smith has been working out on her own while practice has been suspended by the NSAA.
“Hopefully, with the weather being iffy, we get out a little bit more. I’ve been mostly doing home workouts and trying to remember how to hit. I’ve been working on abs and cardio,” she said.
Smith and teammate Kristen Whaley played one-on-one on Monday, March 17 to try to keep their games sharp.
“Just trying to get outside as much as possible, especially with the snow coming. Enjoy the good weather while we have it. Like Zoee said, just doing at-home workouts. Running the stairs or doing crunches on the floor, whatever I can do,” Whaley said.
College recruiters will also be affected because they won’t be able to scout during the spring season.
“For seniors that have been recruited, missing practice and games for sure doesn’t help us as we are missing game experience,” Philbrick said. “It’s just up to the individual to put the work in on their own at this point. I think it is a bigger deal for the underclassman who are wanting to play at the next level. Not having a season, limits their exposure to colleges. They won’t have film or stats to send to colleges they are interested in playing at.”
Also up in the air is commencement, which may not take place if school doesn’t resume this year.
“We have not heard anything yet, but if the (administration) decides that not holding graduation ceremonies is in the best interest of everyone, it will be one to remember. All we can do is make the best of it,” Philbrick said.
