OMAHA — Jarred Berger took over as the Gering wrestling coach three years ago with two goals in mind — win state championships and restore a winning tradition.
“The coaches and I talked about how we want to restore the order and bring back that tradition. We’re on our way. We’ve done a good job of changing the culture. We have good kids and good families. That’s a huge part of building this thing. It takes time. We’re not there yet. We’re not even close, but we’re definitely going in the right direction.
With the Bulldogs taking seven wrestlers to state and bringing back six medals, many would argue Berger’s goals are within reach.
“We knew we could get six medalists. We, obviously, wanted higher medals, but it was good. All of those kids are returning except Nate Murillo, so they’ll be back,” Berger said. “It just makes them hungrier. When they don’t get what they want, t just makes them hungrier during summer and into next year ... Top three is good. It isn’t what we always want, but it’s a good start.”
Quinton Chavez and Nate Rocheleau both brought home first-place medals for the Bulldogs, helping the team take home the third-place trophy. It is the first-time since 1999 that Gering has finished that high at the state tournament.
It is he first time since 2001 that they had two wrestlers win state titles. Coach Berger and Matt True were the last two Gering wrestlers to win a state title in the same year.
Chavez, wrestling at 113 pounds this year, won his second-straight state wrestling championship. Chavez opened the tournamet with a pin in 26 seconds over West Point-Beemer’s Jamison Evert. Chavez earned a 4-1 decision over Nebraska City’s Carlos Prados.
Chavez earned his shot at the title with an 8-4 decision over Northwest’s Grady Arends.
In the championship match, Chavez battled evenly with Adams Central’s Braiden Kort. They were tied at 2 going into the third period. Chavez, though, scored the takedown to earn the 5-2 win.
Nate Rocheleau earned his third medal, but it was his first time going out on top. In the opening round, Rocheleau dominated Auburn’s Trenton Ford in a 9-1 major decision.
Rocheleau’s continued his dominance in the 138-pound bracket with a pin over Adams Central’s Cameron Kort in 4:35, and picked up a 9-4 decision over Aurora’s Trevor Kluck in the semifinals.
The championship match went into overtime with Rocheleau scoring a takedown 27 seconds into the period for the 7-5 win by sudden victory.
Berger said Rocheleau was in familiar territory when the match went to overtime.
“We train for overtime every practice and being prepared for that,” he said. “When we get put in that situation we’re familiar with what to do. Being tired and fatigued and still being able to win the match, he just gutted it out. It was close. We didn’t have our best stuff, but, man, he won. That’s just mental toughness and grit. It was pretty impressive he was able to do that.”
Paul Ruff took second at 120 pounds in what many people were saying was the toughest bracket in tournament. Ruff scored a 16-0 technical fall over Bennington’s Hunter Anderson to kick off the tournament. In the quarterfinals, Ruff earned a 9-4 decision over Wahoo’s Malachi Bordovsky. Ruff claimed a close 2-0 decision over Ty Rainforth of O’Neill in the quarterfinals to set up his showdown with Paul Garcia. Ruff had the 2-1 edge in their regular season matchups.
Garcia and Ruff had another close match, with Garcia claiming the sudden victory win with a takedown 5 seconds into overtime.
“Of course, we wanted to win Paul Ruff’s match, so that was a tough one,” Berger said. “We were sitting good. It played out how we thought it would play out. Garcia got a takedown with about 5 seconds to go (but lost it in overtime). It was a heartbreaker for Paul (Ruff).”
Tyler Nagel, Nate Murillo and Jacob Awiszus also earned medals. Nagel took sixth place at 126, Murillo took fourth place and Awiszus took second.
Nagel fought his way back through the consolation bracket, before falling in the consolation semifinals. Landon Weidner of Hastings pinned Nagel in 2:30. Nagel, then, lost the fifth place match 6-3 to Wayne’s Reece Jaqua.
Nate Murillo finished fourth at 132. Arlington’s Hunter Gilmore pinned Murillo in 2:20 in the third-place match.
At 160 pounds, Awiszus lost in the semifinals to Central City’s Sam Moore via 10-4 decision. Awiszus picked up the win in the third-place match, beating Omaha Skutt’s Connor Drahota by a razor thin 3-2 margin.
Final Results by Weight Class
Class B
113 — 1, Quinton Chavez, Gering; 2, Braiden Kort, Adams Central; 3, AJ Parrish, Bennington; 4, Ivan Lazo, Lexington; 5, Grady Arends, Northwest; 6, Brock Bolling, Pierce.
120 — 1, Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff; 2, Paul Ruff, Gering; 3, Drew Arnold, Beatrice; 4, Jeremy Mckee, Ralston; 5, Ty Rainforth, O`Neill; 6, Malachi Bordovsky, Wahoo
126 — 1, Dyson Kunz, Central City; 2, Michael Mass, Ralston; 3, Landon Weidner, Hastings; 4, Tyler Curtis, Blair; 5, Reece Jaqua, Wayne; 6, Tyler Nagel, Gering
132 — 1, Trevor Reinke, Beatrice; 2, Bryce Brown, Hastings; 3, Hunter Gilmore, Arlington; 4, Nathaniel Murillo, Gering; 5, Logan Jaixen, Columbus Lakeview; 6, Brady Isley, Northwest
138 — 1, Nate Rocheleau, Gering; 2, Collin Quandt, Northwest; 3, Trevor Kluck, Aurora; 4, Hank Frost, Blair; 5, Brady Thompson, O`Neill; 6, Joel Lemburg, Columbus Lakeview
160 — 1, Josh Miller, Arlington; 2, Izaak Hunsley, Hastings; 3, Jacob Awiszus, Gering; 4, Connor Drahota, Omaha Skutt; 5, Sam Moore, Central City; 6, Tyler Nelson, Norris
