The Gering volleyball team had an outstanding season that saw the team falling one win short of a sub-district title.
The Bulldogs went 1-1 in the Class B-8 sub-district tournament Wednesday, Oct. 30. Gering topped Alliance in four sets 25-21, 25-20, 13-25, 25-23 before falling to a talented Sidney squad 25-14, 25-23, 25-17. The Red Raiders are still in the hunt for a state title.
Gering senior Eli Winkler, who pounded down 417 kills this season, said they played aggressive in both matches, just coming up short against Sidney. Winkler’s 417 kills are second only to Sidney senior Mattie Johnson who has 483 on the season.
“I think that the team came out strong at sub-districts,” Winkler said. “Against Alliance, we saw big games from our underclassmen and I think everyone gave an all-out effort throughout the night. When it came to Sidney, I think errors on our side killed us.
“Overall, I think we hung with Sidney quite well and I was proud of how aggressive we played.”
In the Alliance win, Maddie Ray pounded down 19 kills followed by Winkler with 14 and Emily Harrison with four. Winkler also had two aces and nine digs; Smith finished with four aces, 24 digs, and eight set assists; Harrison had two blocks; and Ray had two blocks. Also for Gering, Arianna Camacho had eight digs; Kennie McFarland had seven digs and Macey Boggs had five digs and 33 set assists.
Against Sidney, the three seniors had good performances. Winkler led the way with 10 kills, two digs and two aces. Smith tallied 16 digs, while Harrison finished with four kills, five blocks and two digs.
Gering also saw Boggs finish with 16 set assists, two aces and four blocks. Kyla Knight had a kill with two blocks and two digs, while Ray had two kills and a block.
Also for the Bulldogs, Camacho had eight digs and McFarland had five.
With the loss, Gering finished the season at 17-22 and it was a season that Winkler can live with considering a lot of people thought the Bulldogs would struggle this season after losing some big hitters from the previous year.
“I think the team had a stronger season than anyone expected us to,” Winkler said. “Many people thought, after losing some key players last year, that we would be an easy team to beat. But, I think we gave every team we played a run for their money and even hung with some of the best in the state.”
Gering coach Amanda Cochran agreed that this was a special team.
“We had an awesome team and the girls loved each other,” Cochran said. “They were always encouraging and realized the importance of being great teammates, whether they played great or not great. They really had it working with each other and saw each other through good times and bad. “
Gering was bolstered this season with just three seniors – Winkler, Zoee Smith and Emily Harrison. All three seniors were perfect leaders for a team that was filled with underclassmen.
Winkler said that final game loss to Sidney was very emotional for her, realizing that she played her final high school volleyball match.
“It was very emotional to play my last game at Gering,” she said. “I am so glad that I got to play my last season with this team. I wouldn’t have traded them for the world.”
The three seniors had outstanding careers at Gering. Winkler played varsity the last three years. She played in a total of 203 sets, 101 this year. Winkler finished with 588 career kills with a hitting efficiency of .154. She also had 98 career blocks, 292 career digs and 33 career aces.
This season, Winkler had 417 kills with a hitting efficiency of .171, 30 ace serves, 76 blocks, and 220 digs. She said one of her top highlights was being named the MaxPreps Nebraska Player of the Week.
“I think one of my best memories of the season was either receiving the MaxPreps Nebraska Player of the Week award or beating Alliance in the first game of the season.”
Another senior, Zoee Smith had a great volleyball career at Gering. Smith played all four years on varsity for Gering.
Smith collected her 1,000th career dig earlier this season and finished with 1,573 career digs. Smith also had 120 career ace serves, and 37 career kills. This past season, Smith tallied 21 kills, 55 ace serves, 622 digs and 41 set assists. Smith’s 622 digs were, by far, the most in Class B this season.
Smith will be singing Nov. 13 with the University of Wyoming to play volleyball.
Senior Emily Harrison played three seasons of varsity. She played just one set her sophomore season, but was a key performer her junior and senior seasons. Harrison finished with 206 career kills with 111 career solo blocks, 202 career blocks, and 18 career aces.
This season, Harrison had 116 kills, 72 solo blocks, 79 assisted blocks, and 12 digs.
Through it all, Winkler said the highlights of this season were staying undefeated to Alliance and Scottsbluff. She added during the Torrington game, “We were four ace serves away from breaking the Class B record of 26.”
As for next year, Winkler isn’t sure if she will play volleyball or compete in track and field in college.
“I have not currently made a decision as to what my future plans are or if I am going to commit to do track or volleyball yet,” she said. “But I am hoping to make a decision soon. It’s a pretty tough decision.”
