With the B-10 subdistrict championship in their pocket, The Gering High School softball team has now turned its sights on the district final against No. 3-seeded Crete.
Bulldog head coach Tim Gonzales said they will approach the game as any other.
“We’re gonna keep doing exactly what we’ve been doing all year,” he said. “Our goal is to get the next win and advance forward.”
Gonzales said he has a well-balanced team and should compete well in the district final.
“We have an array of offensive leaders. I can go down every player. They’ve really shown up in the best ways at the right time,” Gonzales said.
In the subdistrict final, Calista Muhr sparked the Bulldogs to a 9-6 win over Scottsbluff on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in the District B-10 championship game.
In the first inning, Muhr drew a walk to score one run.
Gering exploded for four runs in the fifth inning. Muhr hit a home run to get the Bulldogs offense started.
“Calista really showed up this tournament,” Gonzales said. “She’s my dark horse for the year. She came out of the woodwork and found a swing.”
As for the home run, Gonzales said Muhr showed good patience at the plate.
“We try to let a couple pitches go by and try to get them timed out. After the first strike came in, she looked at me and she was like, ‘I got it.’ She just gave me the head nod,” he said.
Gonzales said the home run was a big momentum swing for the Bulldogs.
Hannah Splattstosser, Kelsey Bohnsack and Brylee Dean all knocked in runs in the fifth.
Madeline Wiese got the win on the mound for Gering. She recorded eight strikeouts in the game.
Scottsbluff was led by Brady Laucomer, who had two hits
Gonzales said his team is playing some of its best softball of the season.
“A week ago, we dropped a couple games,” he said. “Prior to that we won 12 of our last 13, Then we dropped a couple, but we got back on track. So, we’re riding pretty high right now.
“I think it was honestly a good gut check. It was good for us to drop a couple games and get back to reality, and know if we don’t prepare right anything can happen. We just came out flat-footed and got beat.”
