Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW WILL IMPACT THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES, WITH 6 INCHES POSSIBLE ALONG THE PINE RIDGE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH WILL CAUSE PATCHY BLOWING SNOW. * WHERE...WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING THROUGH NOON MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&