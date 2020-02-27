Dancing is a big part of Kelsey Le's life

Kelsey Le, a senior at Gering High School, is all about dancing. Last week, the Gering High School Poms team finished third at the Nebraska Coaches Association State Cheer and Dance Championships. Le said she is proud of the way she and the rest of the team performed at the meet.
The Gering team competed in the Hip Hop Class B division and finished third with 82.10 points, which was just a tenth of a point off of second place Sidney (82.20). Grand Island Northwest won the Hip Hop division with 84.05 points.
Le, a co-captain of the dance team, said dance is something that she enjoys. Le started dancing when she was in elementary school and has continued with that sport through high school. She has been a part of the Gering Poms’ team for all four years of her high school career. She is hoping to dance in college as well.
Dancing, though, is only a part of what Le does at Gering. Le has been a part of the back-to-back runner-up Gering girls’ golf team and is also the drum major for the band, as well as being involved in a number of other activities.
Le talked about her dancing and being at Gering and many other things including her future.
Q: The Gering dance team just took third at the state competition, what was that like for the dance team?
A: it was actually really cool because we competed there in previous years and we never got that close to the top three or even the top five. So, it was a really good feeling to have that. We worked so hard that it paid off.
Q: The team competed in the Hip Hop division and it was the same routine that the team performed Friday at halftime of the Scottsbluff and Gering game. Does that take a lot of energy because I saw how winded the team was after that electrifying performance?
A: Hip Hop is completely different from Poms and kicks. I think all dances take a lot of energy. The Hip Hop needs a style to it; you just don’t need your moves and your smile, you need your face to pull it off, and not just a lot of moves.
Q: The team was really in sync, too. Does it take a lot of practice to get every move down with the other members of the team and be in sync?
A: We have had many, many 6:30 practices to get it that clean. It was hard because everyone is well-rounded. It took dedication to get it that far.
Q: How many years have you been on the dance team?
A: Four years.
Q: When did you start dancing and how did you get involved in dancing and the dance team?
A: I actually started dancing when I was eight and I always told my parents when I grow up I want to be a singer and dancer which was every little girl’s dream. So they put me in dance class and piano. I just kept going with dance since I was eight and I am still dancing. I have been dancing at Tabor’s Dance Academy.
Q: You don’t play the piano anymore?
A: I just play it for fun but not like I used to. I don’t take lessons anymore.
Q: You enjoy dance?
A: I love it. I love dancing in front of the crowd. I love getting their reaction. I love entertaining them. I love it.
Q: Now, your senior year takes second and the dance team takes third, you must be having a great senior year?
A: Honestly it has been tough with all the workouts you go through. Everyone tells you that your senior year will be easy and you get to relax, but I think it so much harder having to keep up with all my sports and stuff plus staying on top of school so that I can get into college.
Q: Do you do anything in the spring, since golf is in the fall and dancing is in the winter?
A: Just dance.
Q: So, since the dance team is done know, you can coast to graduation, right?
A: Not necessarily because I do want to try out for the Kearney dance team. I am going to try working on that, trying to get those moves. I also have a solo coming up for my final concert so I have to work on that, too. I want that to look good.
Q: So, your plans are to go to Nebraska-Kearney?
A: That is what I am wanting. But I don’t know if that will happen. I am still up in the air.
Q: No golf in college?
A: No, I am not competitive enough. I am not die-hard that I want to win. I just don’t have that competitiveness in me to do it. College is a whole different level that I would have to compete with.
Q: What was it like to be on the golf team that took second the last two years at state?
A: it was amazing. The girls are so supportive. When I was starting out, I knew what golf was and kind of how to do it, but I didn’t do it as long as they did. So starting and finishing with the same girls was so nice because they were supportive through everything. If I needed help, they were more experienced and they were there. It was amazing in taking home second two years in a row.
Q: What activities are you all involved in at Gering?
A: I am co-captain of the dance team, I am a drum major for the band, I am president of Key Club. I am in German Club, Math Club, DECA. I think that might be it. And Golf. But, I don’t think there are any other clubs that I have been in.
Q: You have been busy here at Gering?
A: Yeah, you can say that. Very busy.
Q: What are your hobbies?
A: I like to read and I like to relax and listen to music because I am always on the go, so that relaxes me. Or, I like to hang out with family and watch movies with them on Friday and Saturday nights. I don’t go out very much; I am a homebody.
Q: If you could go back in your school at any level and retake and redo any year, what year would you want to redo and why?
A: That is a really good question. I would be picking my junior year because I kind of let my grades slide a little bit trying to focus on too many things, so I would like to redo that year and do better than what I ended up with. I know I can do better. All my years were fun.
Q: Have you always gone to Gering?
A: Yes. When I was a little girl, I was at Geil Elementary, then the junior high and now at the high school.
Q: What is Gering like as a school and town?
A: From my perspective, everyone is really nice and you don’t see those cliques like there are people popular and you can’t hang with them or there are people that are super nerdy and you don’t want to hang with them. People in general are really nice and open. When we get a new student, people say there is a new student for a little bit and then there is always that someone that will go out of their way to welcome them and make them feel comfortable. I see that all the time and I just feel good about Gering. And the teachers are wonderful, too. They are very sweet and kind and help you whenever you need it.
Q: You only have three more months at Gering, what is it going to be like when you graduate and walk across that stage as a Bulldog the final time? Will it be hard?
A: it will be weird because as soon as school ends I have a little bit of time to relax but then I am on the go again. But since I won’t be a part of the high school anymore, I think it will be calmer, but at the same time I will still be going to do college stuff.
Q: Anything else you want to add?
A: I am really proud of our new school that we got. It has taken it awhile, but it looks good. Sitting through the construction was awful through classes and it gave me some headaches. But it was worth it. It looks so nice.
Favorite Movie: I watch movies, but I don’t pay attention to favorites. Favorite TV Show: I don’t know. I am not a picky person, so I love any and everything thing.
Favorite Eating Establishment: Runza or Steel Grill.
Favorite Color: Any shade of blue. I love blue.
Favorite Sports Team: Whatever my dad likes.
Favorite Nebraska City: I haven’t been to too many cities in Nebraska. I do like Lincoln. It is big and because it is the capital, everyone loves it. It is pretty down there when I have gone and seen.
Favorite Vacation Spot: Anywhere with a beach, honestly, like California or San Francisco.
