The Gering boys basketball team took a 28-24 lead into halftime against Sidney and never looked back on Friday, Feb. 7.
The Bulldogs had a scoring lull for about the first 3 minutes of the fourth quarter, but stepped it up defensively to hold on for the 56-50 win.
“That was the point where we had to have defense and we got some stops. We were attacking the rim, but we weren’t finishing. We had a wide open shot we just didn’t knock down. I keep thinking they will go in at some point, and they would have to, I would think,” Gering coach Kyle Cotton said.
Cotton said defense is the key to the team’s wins this season.
“That’s always been our motto, try to get the defensive end shored up,” he said. “I don’t think we did great for the totality of the game, but in spurts we did. This is our third game in four days, and it’s the same score 56-50. That shows we’re playing to the competition. We have to shore that up and play with that intensity for the whole game.”
The Bulldogs came through and hit the big buckets to close out the game.
“When it came down to it at the end, we executed,” Cotton said.
The Bulldogs are playing their best basketball at the right time, Cotton said.
“We’re 7-2 over the last nine games, so the record indicates that,” he said. “We just got to continue to grind. It’s nice this last few weeks we have time to practice and get some things shored up.”
Gering will spend the next couple weeks getting ready for the upcoming district tournament.
“We’re trying to get ready for, the postseason. Tonight we played 11 guys. We’re trying to find different combinations that work. I thought we did a good job,” Cotton said.
Bryce Sherrell led Gering with 18 points, Kolton Ebbers chipped in 13 and Brett Pszanka added 12 for Gering.
Sidney had two players in double figures led by Sawyer Dickman with 16. Skylar Heineman had 15 for the Raiders.
Lady Bulldogs
In the girls game, Sidney and Gering played evenly for the first half. Sidney held a slim 26-23 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, they stepped up the defensive pressure and outscored the Bulldogs 14-8. The Raiders increased their lead to 40-27 by the end of the third.
In the final stanza, Sidney again outscored Gering 13-8 to earn the 53-35 win.
Sidney’s Mattie Johnson led all scorers with 17 points. Cloey Fries paced Gering with 9.
Boys Game
Gering 11 17 13 15 — 56
Sidney 12 11 14 13 — 50
Gering
Riley Gaudreault 3, Bryce Sherrell 18, Kolton Ebbers 13, Brett Pszanka 12, Jack Franklin 4, Hunter Walker 3, Sam Rocheleau 3.
Sidney
Sawyer Dickman 16, Zack Burke 9, Skylar Heineman 15, Dylan Gunkel 4, Nolan Stoll 3, Eli Ahrens 3.
Girls Game
Sidney 10 16 14 13 — 53
Gering 9 14 4 8 — 35
Gering
Macey Boggs 6, Kiara Aguallo 5, Cloey Fries 9, Sydnee Winkler 4, Taylor Philbrick 3, Emily Harrison 2, Carleigh Pszanka 6.
Sidney
Jaylee Shaw 3, Brynna Ross 8, MJ Johnstone 3, Nicole Birner 9, Kendra Nesbitt 3, Mattie Johnson 17, Alecca Campbell 2, Karly Sylvester 8.
