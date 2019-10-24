Fall may be the best time to visit the Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area

A lot of readers may think the state parks are summertime destinations, however, the Wildcat Hills are open all year. Gary Shoemaker is the superintendent of the Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area and the Bridgeport State Recreation Area and he has a different opinion.
Shoemaker explained, “This time of year, it is actually wonderful because it is cool. After the first few freezes, you do not have to worry about snakes at all. That is one thing in the summer that you do have to be aware of. We don’t have too many of them, but we do have rattlesnakes out here in the summertime. I have only seen three and I have been here for nearly four years. Once it starts freezing and getting cold, they go into hibernation mode and they are not out.”
The absence of snakes does not mean all wildlife are gone, Shoemaker said.
“This time of year, the wildlife is moving. The turkeys are out in the mornings and evenings. There are quite a few of the wild turkeys out here. In the mornings, we come out to the nature center and there will be 12 to 19 of them on the front porch. It gives us a problem because we have to clean the droppings.”
A rare animal for Nebraska has made an appearance in the area as well.
“There are moose back in the area. It is a pair of moose and they are in and out of the park. They are actually between here and the North Platte River. Last Saturday morning, they were on County Road W by the canal. They float back and forth into the park. It is a bull and cow moose.”
Shoemaker warns visitors to take care should they encounter moose.
“People do have to be wary of them. They will charge a person. If you see them, admire them from a distance, stay inside your car. Don’t get out with them, they can be aggressive.”
There are other things visitors should be aware of in the fall.
Shoemaker said, “We are in bow deer hunting season right now. Firearms season will start in November. Be aware of that, if you are out here hiking, wear bright colors like orange or red. Then you can be identified as something different than a deer.”
Shoemaker said hunting is allowed in the state recreation area. Hunters just have to be 200 yards from a structure.
One place hunters usually visit is the Wildcat Hills Wildlife Management area on the east side of the park, east of the Old Stage Hill Road. They also go to the south part of the SRA.
The only restriction is to stay outside of the safety perimeter of the shooting sports complex, which is well marked by a fence and signs every 50 feet.
The shooting range is still open on the weekends through the weekend of Dec. 15.
“We shut down for a month to do maintenance on our indoor shooting gallery,” he said. “It will reopen in the middle of January.”
Small bore and pistol shooting are allowed at the shooting complex. There is also indoor air rifle and outdoor archery shooting with a 30-lane archery range that is 60 yards long. There is also a shotgun range and a high power range with two sighting tables.
Shoemaker encouraged people to plan ahead if you plan to use the high power range.
“This time of year, it is very popular because people are sighting in hunting rifles. It is a 100-yard large bore range.”
The range is booked Saturdays and Sundays, so visitors are encouraged to make reservations before they come out throughout deer season. Staff will be at the range from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Aside from the shooting sports complex, Shoemaker mentioned other popular outdoor activities that are great in the fall. Hiking, mountain biking, picnicking, and camping are all available to visitors.
“You have to be ready for the rugged terrain,” Shoemaker said. “We are not a novice mountain biking area.”
The recreation area trails were built between 1930 and 1936, making them old and rutted. Shoemaker said staff will do maintenance on the trails in the coming year.
Backpacking is another activity for visitors, who may be camping at one of the campsites.
“You do not have to be in a designated campground,” he said. “If you want to hike in and camp you can. The fee for the designated sites at the campground is $15 per night and a non designated site is $10 per night.”
If the public is looking for something to do indoors, the nature center is open all year round. Currently, they have a Micheal Forsberg photography display up. Forsberg is from Nebraska, on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln staff, and also has photographed for National Geographic. This display will leave at the end of the month and will go to Lake McConaughy’s visitor center.
There is also a new disc golf course being worked on for visitors.
The first nine holes will be done by early spring.
“It is a gold course, which is very difficult,” Shoemaker said. “Jeremy Behnke is the one who worked with Nick Perrin with Boy Scout Troop 5 of Scottsbluff for his Eagle service project. It will eventually be 18 holes, but we will have nine holes done by spring.”
There is also a new group camping area that the Eagle Scouts created.
“The two satellite pads were done by Marcus Manley of Troop 5,” he said. “Dillon Horton from Alliance did the main section of it.”
The group camping fee is $10 for every four tents. It has large tables, multiple cooking locations, a big fire pit, two standard square box fire pits for cooking and two freestanding standing charcoal boxes for cooking. There is a table and also windbreaks.
Once the snow falls, there is more to do, Shoemaker explained.
“You can cross country ski on just four to six inches of snow. It is difficult because the terrain is rugged, but there are some easier areas, too, like where the disc golf course is going.”
There is also a good place for sledding north of the nature center on the North lookout trail. It is a short half mile walk to get to the area.
Snowshoeing is also an activity if the area has enough snow.
