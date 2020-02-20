OMAHA — Five Gering wrestlers are still alive in the championship bracket to help them end day one of the Class B state tournament in second place with 45.5 points.
Quinton Chavez is still chasing his second straight state title picking up a first round win over West Point-Beemer’s Jamison Evert in the 113-pound bracket. Chavez got off to a fast start pinning Evert in 26 seconds. In the quarterfinals, he claimed a 4-1 decision over Nebraska City’s Carlos Prados.
Chavez takes on Northwest’s Grady Arends in the semifinal round, which kicks off at 5 p.m. CST on Friday, Feb. 21.
Paul Ruff won his first round match 16-0 over Bennington’s Hunter Anderson at 120. Ruff earned a 9-4 win over Malachi Bordovsky of Wahoo in the quarterfinals.
Ruff wrestles undefeated Ty Rainforth of O’Neill in the semifinals. Rainforth is 40-0 going into the match.
At 132, Nate Murillo advances to the semifinals after pinned York’s Oren Krumrei in the first round and earned a 3-2 decision over Columbus Lakeview’s Logan Jaixen in the quarterfinals.
Murillo wrestled Hastings’ Bryce Brown in the semifinals.
Nate Rocheleau continued his outstanding wrestling season picking up a 9-1 decision over Auburn’s Trenton Ford in the 138-pound bracket. He pinned Adams Central’s Cameron Kort in 4:35 in the quarterfinals.
Rocheleau also faces an undefeated wrestler in the semifinals. He takes on Aurora’s Trevor Kluck.
Jacob Awiszus improved his season record to 38-8 wiining 10-6 over York’s Chase Cotton in the first round, and picking up a 6-5 win over Wahoo’s Trey Shanahan in the quarterfinals.
Awiszus will look to continue his run to a state medal with a semifinals match against Hastings’ Izaak Hunsley.
Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia is in the hunt for this third-straight state title winning his first round match against Columbus Lakeview’s Kevin Dominguez with a 23-9 major decision. In the quarterfinals, Garcia won 4-3 over Ralston’s Jeremy McKee. Garcia’s semifinal opponent is Drew Arnold of Beatrice.
The Bearcats’ Trayton Travnicek is also still in medal contention. Travnicek pinned West Point-Beemer’s David Garcia in 2:20 in the first round. He pinned Omaha Skutt Catholic’s Blake Brummer in 4:59.
Travnicek wrestles Arlington’s Remington Gay in the semifinals.
Gering’s Marquel Maldonado dropped his first round match, getting pinned in 1:55 by Adam Central’s Tristen Obermiller. He faces Seward’s Cash Duncan in the 106-pound consolation bracket, which starts at 9:30 a.m. CST on Friday, Feb. 21.
At 126, Gering’s Tyler Nagel picked up a 9-2 win over Norris’ Caden Eggleson in the first round, before falling 65 to Blair’s Tyler Curtis in the quarterfinals.
Nagel will wrestle the winner of a match between Waverly’s Trae Greve and Lexington’s Dylan Hubbard in the consolation bracket.
Alliance’s Jaxon Minnick lost in the first round to Platteview’s Nicke Demonte. Demonte pinned Minnick in 4:29.
Minnick wrestles Ralston’s Caden Corcoran in the consolation round at 132 pounds.
Asa Johnson, of Alliance, won 11-5 in the first round over Bennington’s Robert Greenwood. He lost 7-5 in the quarterfinals to Northwest’s Collin Quandt.
Johnson will face the winner of a match between Trenton Ford of Auburn and Pierce’s Jeremiah Kruntorad in the consolation round at 138.
Also for Alliance, Matthew Escamilla was pinned in 1:46 by Seward’s Zach Ellingson at 195. Escamilla’s opponent in the consolation bracket is Wyann Fanning of Waverly.
Chadron’s Paige Denke lost 10-2 in the opening round against O’Neill’s Joseph Yates at 106.
Denke can still medal by working her way through the consolation bracket. She faces Carter Cline of Mount Michael Benedictine.
The Cardinals’ Daniel Wellnitz won his first round match 5-0 against Platteview’s Garrett Johnson at 145. Seward’s Sean Martin pinned Wellnitz in 5:46 in the quarterfinals.
Wellnitz takes on the winner of a match between Omaha Skutt Catholic’s Joseph Orsi and Omaha Concordia’s Nicholas Asche.
Chadron’s Isaiah Beye lost by forfeit to Norris’ Dylan Meyer in the first round.
Beye wresltes Nebraska City’s Gavin Bailey to keep his medal hopes alive.
In Class C action, Bridgeport’s Casey Benavides earned a spot in the 113-pound semifinals with a 4-0 win over Zander Kavan of Aquinas Catholic. He won 14-3 over Fillmore Central’s Alex Schademann in the quarterfinals.
At 120, Bridgeport’s Chance Cooper won his first round match 10-6 over Wood River’s Dylan Ancheta. Battle Creek’s Carter King pinned Cooper in 4:57 in round 2.
Cross County/Osceola’s Cameron Graham pinned Bridgeport’s Damien Bell in 2:19 in the first round of the 138-pound weight class.
Trevor Widener, of Bridgeport, earned an 18-1 technical fall over Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts, before losing a narrow 7-6 decision to Aquinas Catholic’s Cameron Schrad in the quarterfinals.
The Bulldogs’ Steven Menke lost his first match in the 152-pound bracket. Aquinas Catholic’s Nolan Eller claimed a 7-0 decision over Menke.
Archbishop Bergan’s Koa McIntyre won 7-5 by sudden victory over Bridgeport’s Josh Warren in the first round of the 170-pound weight bracket.
All four of Mitchell’s wrestlers lost in the first round.
TC Hughson was pinned by Twin Rivers’ Ashton Johnson in 1:40 at 106 pounds. Bishop Neumann’s Seth Fairbanks earned a 13-6 decision over Mitchell’s Kadin Perez. The Tigers’ Nicholas Coley lost a 7-2 decision to Conestoga’s Hunter Thonen at 195. Nathan Coley was pinned in 1:29 by Archbishop Bergan’s Peyton Cone at 220 pounds.
