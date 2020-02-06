THORNTON, Colo. — Quinton Chavez and Nate Rocheleau took first in their weight classes to help the wrestling team earn a second place finish at the Thornton Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Chavez improved his season record to 32-3 with a win by injury forfeit in the 113-pound championship match.
Rocheleau ran his record to 37-4. Rocheleau pinned Kade Syddall of Legend High School in 3:17 in the championship match.
Paul Ruff earned a second-place finish at 120 pounds, falling to Denver East’s Armando Garcia by a 12-0 major decision. It was just Ruff’s third loss on the season. His record sits at 29-3.
Nate Murillo won the fifth place match at 132. His record is 28-10 on the season.
At 126, Tyler Nagel earned a fourth place finish falling to Florence, Colorado’s Johnny Masopust by a 6-0 decision.
Albert Stone took fifth place at 145 pounds. He beat Niwot’s Bryan Martinez by pin in 3:46 in the consolation bracket.
Donovan DeLosSantos took fourth at 160. DeLosSantos was pinned in 2:30 by Palmer Ridge’s Cole Fuller in the third-place match.
