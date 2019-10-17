By Mark Rein
Gering Courier
The Gering football team will be looking to get back on the right track when they host McCook on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
The Bulldogs, who dropped to 1-7 on the season after falling to Alliance 34-21, will be taking on a McCook team that has struggled this season. The Bison come into Gering at 4-3 having won their last two games.
McCook opened the season with two losses, falling to Hastings 30-7 and then Grand Island Northwest 20-3. Since then, the Bison are 4-1, including stopping Alliance 41-0 and then Holdrege 28-6.
The Bulldogs will be fighting to right the ship after starting the season 1-2. Since the 34-0 win against Torrington, the Bulldogs have been outscored 142-28.
Last Friday, however, Gering scored 21 points and led Alliance early, 15-14, before faltering in the middle quarters 34-21.
Gering started the game strong with two touchdowns in the first quarter for a 15-7 Gering lead.
Gering coach Josh Hiatt said his team played strong in the first quarter and then struggled in the middle quarters.
“We started off really well and couldn’t finish really well,” Hiatt said. “The second quarter blew us up. We had scored a touchdown and somehow the refs decided it was a fumble instead of a touchdown.”
It took Gering less than two minutes to score the opening touchdown. After a Riley Schanaman run, Brady Radzymski went over from five yards out. After a 2-point conversion, Gering was up 8-0.
Alliance came back and scored on their first possession as Wade Sanders ran it in from five yards out with four minutes to play to trail 8-7.
Gering wasted little time in scoring again, scoring in less than minute as Anthony Walker hit Kolton Ebbers with an 81-yard pass play that went the distance that put Gering up 15-7.
After that, Alliance went on a 28-0 run over the second, third, and much of the fourth to put the game out of reach.
“It wasn’t a good middle session,” Hiatt said. “Once we calmed down and played well towards the end of the game, we did a lot better. We were able to accomplish some things on offense and string some things together. We just have to do a better job through the whole game.”
Alliance trailed by one points, 15-14, with 3:55 to play in the second quarter as Keegan Grant rambled in from four yards out with 3:55 to play in the half. Alliance scored with just 23 seconds left to go up 21-14 at halftime on a Trevor Dubray to Chase King pass play.
The second half was a battle. Alliance scored the only points in the third quarter when Grant scored his second touchdown on a 9-yard run to put the Bulldogs up 28-15 with just over four minutes to play.
The final 15 minutes of the game saw Gering mount a comeback. The Bulldogs were driving and seemed to have a touchdown, but a crucial interception at the 9-yard line turned the ball over. Alliance moved the ball down the field and Mario Garza saved Alliance when he recovered a fumble in the endzone for the score and a 34-15 lead with 4:13 to play.
After Alliance’s score, Gering came right back to make it closer, answering Alliance score with a score of their own just a minute later. Walker and Ebbers connected for their second score of the night. This time, the pass completion would go for 58 yards. Gering trailed 34-21.
Alliance would then run out the clock for the win.
Alliance racked up 151 yards in the air and 173 on the ground. Gering wasn’t far behind, with Walker finishing with 224 receiving yards (12 of 18). The Bulldogs had 117 yards on the ground, led by Radzymski with 46 yards and Schanaman with 41. Ebbers had 146 yards receiving.
The defensive side saw Gering make 34 solo tackles. Garrett M. Conn led the way with seven solos and five assisted tackles. Ryley Hoke and Adreick Conn each had five solos. Adreick added nine assisted tackles.
Gering 15 0 0 6 – 21
Alliance 7 24 7 6 – 34
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
G – Brady Radzymski 5-yard run (2-point good נWalker to Sam Rocheleau).
A – Wade Sanders (Crayten Cyza kick).
G – Anthony Walker 81-yard pass to Kolton Ebbers (Kaleb Gonzales kick).
Second Quarter
A – Keegan Grant 5-yard run (Crayten Cyza kick).
A – Trevor Dubray pass to Chase King (Crayten Cyza kick).
Third Quarter
A – Keegan Grant 9-yard run (Crayten Cyza kick).
Fourth Quarter
A – Mario Garza fumble recovery in endzone (kick failed).
G – Anthony Walker 58-yard pass to Kolton Ebbers (2-pt failed).
