Gering High School football coach Josh Hiatt has been relieved of his duties as football coach, according to a press release from Gering High School activities director Glen Koski.
Hiatt, who has been the football coach for the past two years, will continue in his position as the physical education teacher at Gering High School. Hiatt will also remain on as the boys soccer coach.
"We will begin the hiring process immediately and are committed to providing a smooth transition for our football student-athletes," Koski said.
