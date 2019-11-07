Gering football coach Josh Hiatt isn’t big on moral victories, but there were certainly plenty of those this season for the Bulldogs.
After falling to Seward 28-6 in Gering’s season opener, the Bulldogs responded with a 34-0 shutout of Torrington, Wyoming.
Hiatt said the victory was satisfying for several reasons.
“The obvious is getting the win against Torrington. Having that via a shutout and a complete game played by our kids,” Hiatt said.
That wasn’t all Hiatt and his team took away from that game. The team played hard all season long and bought into the system.
“Some of the less obvious things are the way the kids really started to buy in to the work ethic and the attitude that we wanted to play with, the selflessness that we value,” Hiatt said. “At a statistical level, Garrett Conn’s season was a big highlight, getting over 100 tackles. He ended with 114 tackles and led Class B-4 in tackles. Those are things we can highlight and say we have things going in the right way.”
The Bulldogs had only a handful of seniors, so they were able to give a lot of playing time to some younger guys, Hiatt said.
“We ended up playing a good chunk of sophomores who stepped up and did a really good job for us, and filled big roles for us. When you only have 10 seniors you have a lot of opportunity for other kids to play,” Hiatt said.
Those sophomores really stepped up for the Bulldogs and Hiatt said that should set them up well going forward.
“I think we were kind of strategic about that and played the ones who were capable and gave them big roles,” Hiatt said. “We let them feel their way through their roles at times. There were times we pulled a couple of them out and went away from them. For building purposes, we stayed with some younger kids who I think are going to pay dividends in the future.”
After the Torrington win, the Gering football squad fell 45-0 to Hastings and 42-7 to Scottsbluff. Both teams, though, are ranked in the Top 10 in Class B, according to the Omaha World-Herald. Hastings is ranked No. 7 with an 8-2 record, having only lost to Scottsbluff and Grand Island Northwest. Scottsbluff is 10-0 and ranked No. 2 in the World-Herald’s Class B poll.
The Bulldogs would play three tight games in their last four contests.
They fell 21-0 to Lexington, 34-21 to Alliance and 26-21 to Chadron.
Against Lexington, the score was tied at 0 going into halftime.
“We had a couple penalties that gave them a drive. They were able to put a couple in there to start the third quarter. But we talked in those games, where there were moments in those games where we had the choice to continue to play good hard, solid football or cave.”
Hiatt said his team caved in those moments, but he said his team can use that to build on.
“We caved in the spotlight, so we used those as teaching points for our younger kids,” he aid. “As far as attention to detail, that needs to happen for us to come away with wins.”
Still, Hiatt said those close games really stung.
“The last two were definitely tough losses, especially the last one,” he said. “It is one where we had the moment where we thought we could have crumbled and came back and took the lead. We had the opportunity to win the game in the fourth quarter. A couple turnovers caught us. That was tough.”
Those close losses easily could have easily been wins for the Bulldogs, Hiatt said.
“We thought as a coaching staff and talking to our players we definitely could have been 4-5, 5-4 on the season. Instead we ended up with a 1-8 record,” he said.
Hiatt said more than anything, the close games gave his team some confidence knowing they can hang in there with teams. They just need to turn the corner and win some games.
“There’s that old quote that bad teams find a way to lose and good times find a way to win. Right now, we’re coming out of that and trying to find those ways to win,” he said. “We did some things that continually reared their heads that hurt us in tight games that good teams just don’t do.”
“When you know how to win, you just figure out ways to make those plays that you have to do to get the ‘W.’ We were an inexperienced team learning how to win. We’re learning and we’re making good strides. Just not enough to get in the win column like we would like.”
Hiatt, though, said he sees a bright future for Gering football now that his younger players have some meaningful experience this season.
“I’m not a big moral victory kind of guy. To see the progress we’ve made in the two years, I know we’re moving toward a respectable football squad,” he said. “Watching film at the end of the year, I can look back and see good football throughout our films. You see us lining up right and getting to the right places and making big plays. I think there was more of that this year, from the film that I watched, than the last couple years.”
