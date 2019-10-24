Gering girls, boys cross country teams headed to state

Going into Friday’s state cross country meet, the Gering girls and boys cross country teams have some pretty lofty goals.
Coach Rick Marez said if his girls team runs well, there’s no reason they can’t be one of the top teams at state.
“We have a lot of stuff that has to happen (to win a state title in the girls meet),” Marez said. “We have to have a perfect race. We have to have the chemistry. The team concept has to really come together for us to do that. I don’t see why we couldn’t be in that mix.”
Marez said the girls have impressed him all season and their commitment to running has really paid off. He said it is a testament to the team that they are even part of the conversation on top contending teams going into state.
“I think just to have that conversation is pretty impressive, because we have a lot of years where we’re just happy to be there, like we’re just glad we’re glad we qualified,” he said. “To be able to have that conversation, I think that’s a testament to the girls, in general. They work hard. They run with confidence. They don’t like to lose. They run the best race they can run. Going from not qualifying last year to having that conversation, that is impressive.
“I think we got a shot. Our goal is top three. I’d love to be on the podium, whether it’s 1 or 2 or maybe 3.”
Madi Seiler and Tukker Romey have been stalwarts in the top two spots for the Bulldogs.
“That combination is pretty solid. It’s hard to find a 1-2 combination like that. You’re fortunate to have two girls like that,” Marez said. “Shaylee Payton is a quiet number 3. She’s so smooth. She does her thing every week. She’s an outstanding number 3 three. Those three as a whole are the reason we have a chance Friday.”
The girls team is going into the meet with a lot of confidence after winning the B-4 district meet.
“We talked about it throughout the year, that I thought we could win the district meet. Scottsbluff has a really good team. Lexington. McCook I thought could win it. For us to go out there and run the way we did, it assured them that what I’m saying is truthful. I’m not just saying it because I’m the coach,” he said.
Marez said his boys team should also compete well at state. Peyton Seiler leads the way for the Bulldog boys team after finishing sixth in the B-4 district meet.
Peyton Seiler’s season, though, was almost derailed by an off-season injury.
“For him to have surgery in August. For him to come back sooner than I wanted him to, because he’s just a competitor. I wanted him to wait a couple weeks. Emotionally, he really struggled. At one point, I don’t think he thought he could make it through the season,” Marez said.
Peyton Seiler sat out the first meet of the season. He decided to run at the Gering Invite during the second week and Chadron in the third week of competition.
“He had to bow out of that race,” Marez said. “I thought, emotionally he’s got to be patient. He’s got to trust me number one, because what I was telling him was the opposite of what he wanted. He wanted to get out there and go. I said we need to be patient. We need you. The guys need you, because they know he’s our leader. For him to put it together and be our number one, I think he’s gonna out there and attack. His mentality, you can’t top it. He doesn’t really look at a race as I’m going to go out and try beat other guys. His mentality is I’m gonna run the best I can. I’m going to outrun myself. That’s what you want from a runner. I love the way he’s been competing the last couple weeks.”
Marez said the injury has affected his times slightly, but he is confident he will put in a great time for the Bulldogs.
“He’s probably 85%. He doesn’t have any conditioning. He has no summer running. He has no base. So for him to start in September, and put himself in the top six in the district meet tells you how talented he is,” Marez said.
Marez said the Bulldogs have a really solid boys team that they haven’t had for a while.
“I made the comment that this bunch right now is what we needed when we had Xavier (Arrelano) and Logan (Moravec). If we had Xavier and Logan and this group of guys we would’ve been hard to beat. We were missing that 3-4-5-6 runner as a pack. This might be the best pack running team I’ve had in a long time.”
The Bulldogs have run more as a team this year, and Marez couldn’t be happier with his team’s performance so far this season. They have been running more for “we” than “me,” Peyton Seiler said.
“They developed that on their own at the start of the year,” Marez said. “I explained to them that we don’t have a breakaway runner. We don’t have Xavier (Arrelano). We don’t have Logan (Moravec). But we have what they didn’t have and that’s six solid guys who can come out and run together. If they do that. I can see them top eight at state. We’re shooting for top five. If they run well and they run together, we can do that. It’s hard to beat a team if you can’t put a lot of guys between your runners.”
The Class B State Cross County Championships kicks off at 2:30 p.m. at the Kearney Country Club for the girls. The boys Class B state meet starts at 3:30 p.m.
