Gering girls down Mitchell for first time in seven years

The Gering girls basketball team earned its first win over Mitchell in seven years on Thursday, Dec. 12 in Gering.
The last time the Bulldogs beat the Tigers was Dec. 6, 2012 when they won 48-41. This contest was just as close, but Gering was never down to Mitchell.
Junior Cloey Fries poured in 15 points as the Bulldogs led from start to finish in claiming a 53-48 win over Mitchell Thursday, Dec. 12 at Gering High School.
The contest was tied just twice, the first time at 2-2 and then with 3:19 left in the third quarter at 38-38.
Gering coach Steve Land said his team played much better Thursday then they did Saturday, Dec. 7 in a 49-43 loss to Mitchell.
“I thought we brought a lot of energy tonight,” Land said. “We attacked their 1-3-1 zone, that was something that gave us trouble the last time we played Mitchell. We worked on that for a couple practices and put some new offense in. We just did a better job of ball-faking and moving the zone a little bit and attacking. We shot the ball a lot better tonight, too. We haven’t shot the ball well all year and it is nice to see a couple of our guards shooting the ball. Overall, I think we got some fastbreak points and it made it a little easier. We knocked down enough free throws to get the win tonight.”
Gering did a good job of limiting Mitchell’s and the Bulldogs picked up some big rebounds.
“We have some freshman posts in their right now. The senior posts are a little undersized but they battle like no other,” Land said. “They are very physical. We told them we got out-rebounded by 15 boards to them last time and we really wanted to make sure that didn’t happen tonight. I thought we crashed the boards a lot harder tonight.”
Gering got on the board first even before the tip off with two free throws. Mitchell tied the game on a bucket by Marjie Schmitt. Fries would score the next six points for an 8-4 Gering led. Macey Boggs pushed the lead to seven, 15-8 on a 3-pointer and the Bulldogs would lead 18-12 after one quarter.
Makena Chambers opened the second quarter with back-to-back buckets for Mitchell, but Gering came back with four points and a 22-15 lead. The Bulldogs pushed the lead to nine points, 28-19 on an offensive rebound by Taylor Philbrick and then a Fries end-to-end drive for two points. Gering led 29-23 at halftime.
Gering opened the third quarter as Philbrick buried a 3-pointer and then Kiara Aguallo had a steal and bucket for a 34-23 lead. Mitchell fought back, going on a 15-4 run to tie the game at 38-38 with three minutes to play. Gering responded with four points from Boggs, two free throws and a bucket for a 42-38 lead. Jayden Kanno buried a trey to bring the Tigers back to 42-41. Nickie Toss closed out the quarter with an offensive putback and a Gering 44-41 lead.
The fourth quarter was each team trading buckets. Gering led 50-45 on a Kelsey Bohnsack offensive putback. Gering closed out the game hitting clutch free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.
Gering had eight players hit the scoring column. Fries led the way with 15 points followed by Aguallo with 11. Boggs chipped in nine points.
Hastings 53, Gering 42
The Hastings girls basketball team jumped out to an early lead on Gering and held onto it the rest of the way.
Gering trailed 32-21 at halftime, but the Bulldogs clawed their way back into the game. Gering cut the lead to 40-37 with 6:47 left to play.
Hastings went on a 14-3 run to close out the game. Trailing 53-40, Cloey Fries hit a layup with time expiring to close the game at 53-42.
Gering coach Steve Land said his team was shorthanded because of injuries.
“I think our short bench made us run out of gas a little bit,” he said. “(Hastings) brought a lot of energy. They were a very physical, eastern Nebraska team. They were just a little quicker. They overplayed the wings a little bit. I think they forced us out of our offense. We didn’t run a whole lot of offense tonight.”
Land said the difference in the game was Hastings executed on offense when it counted.
“They just made plays and made shots down the stretch. We kind of gave up a lot of things to them in the first half. We missed a ton of layups,” he said.
Columbus 54, Gering 48
The Gering girls basketball team battled Class A Columbus to the end.
In the end, the Discoverers earned a 54-48 win over the Bulldogs.
Gering was led in scoring by Kiara Aguallo and Cloey Fries who combined for 34 points. Aguallo tallied 18 points, including going 8 of 11 from the charity stripe.
Gering coach Steve Land said his team played hard and battled against a Class A squad.
“I thought we played well. We had a great effort,” Land said. “I was proud of our kids the way they battled. They are a Class A team that plays a physical brand of basketball and I think we matched the physicality of it tonight. Our kids came hard and played hard. We battled the boards. We might lose the boards all year with our short posts inside, but they gave it a valiant effort.
“The biggest thing is we didn’t shoot the ball very well. We had wide open looks in the first quarter and got one point on a free throw. But, we had good looks and good ball movement. It was just a matter we didn’t knock the shots down that we needed to.”
The Discoverers took a 42-36 lead into the fourth quarter. Gering kept fighting in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs cut the lead to 43-40 on four points from Fries. Columbus went on a mini run of five points to lead 48-40 and led by nine points at 51-42 late. Gering kept fighting as they scored six straight points, including a trey from Philbrick, but clutch free throw shooting prevailed for Columbus.
“We were 12 of 15 (from the free throw line on Friday, Dec. 13, and shot them really, really well,” Land said. “Today was another story. We missed a lot of free throws down the stretch where they made a lot of free throws down the stretch. That might have been the difference in the game was the free throw line.”
Scottsbluff 72, Gering 36
The Scottsbluff girls used a 34-3 run to end the first half in rolling to a 72-36 win over Gering Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Gering’s Holliday Family of Companies Dome.
The run was highlighted by a 3-point shooting barrage from the Bearcats, including freshman Payton Burda. Burda nailed five treys during the run and finished the game with 17 points. Scottsbluff finished the game nailing 12 treys as a team, with five different players hitting a 3-pointer.
One bad quarter in every loss this season has been the Achilles heal for the Gering team so far this season.
“It has been and a part of that has been a lack of depth,” Land said. “I think when we can get everyone back because Emily (Harrison) had some knee problems today and resting that and we will get Madison Seiler back after Christmas, so we will get healthier and stronger as the season goes along.”
The first quarter was an evening played quarter. Scottsbluff grabbed a 10-4 lead behind 3-pointers from Cali Wright and Aubry Krentz. Gering came right back behind four points from Cloey Fries for a 13-12 lead.
Gering was led by Aguallo with 12 points followed by Fries with 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.