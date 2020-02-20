SIDNEY — Scottsbluff received a combined 40 points from Yara Garcia and Aubry Krentz in earning a 57-43 win over Gering in the first round of the B-8 Sub-district Tournament on Monday, Feb. 17.
Gering coach Steve Land said his team started strong and then had a bad second quarter.
“We got off to a good start; 16 all after the first quarter, but we didn’t defend well enough in the second quarter and Scottsbluff hit some timely 3-point shots,” Land said. “Their press bothered us a lot tonight as we turned the ball over too much.”
The first quarter was evenly played as Gering led 8-5 after four points from Kelsey Bohnsack. Scottsbluff came back to grab a 9-8 lead on a Krentz trey. Gering came back to hold a 13-12 lead on a Kiara Aguallo trey.
Garcia got four points to go up 16-13 before Macey Boggs hit a 3-pointer as both teams were tied at 16-16 after the first eight minutes.
The second quarter was close at the start. Scottsbluff took a 22-17 lead before Boggs hit a trey to bring the score to 22-20. Scottsbluff followed with a 15-2 run to lead at halftime 37-22.
Scottsbluff came out of the locker room and doubled the score, leading 44-22 on a bucket by Krentz and a trey and a 2-pointer by Garcia. Gering didn’t get their first field goal of the third period until Taylor Philbrick made the score 46-30. Scottsbluff led 52-31 after the third period.
Gering played better in the fourth period, outscoring the Bearcats 12-5. Gering cut the deficit to 14 points at 55-41. Scottsbluff, however, took care of the ball as they utilized the clock. The Bearcats’ five points came from a trey from Krentz and two free throws from Anna Kelley.
Garcia and Krentz led all scorers in the game. The two senior Bearcats who both have scored over 1,100 points in their career, combined for 40 points. Garcia had 24 points including going 7 of 10 from the charity stripe. Krentz finished with 14 points, including four 3-pointers.
Boggs led Gering with 13 points followed by Cloey Fries with eight and Philbrick with seven.
Land said his three seniors – Philbrick, Bohnsack, and Emily Harrison – all had a nice career at Gering.
“I want to thank our three seniors Taylor Philbrick, Kelsey Bohnsack and Emily Harrison for all the hard work they put into the basketball program the last several years,” he said. “We will miss their leadership and work ethic.”
Gering 16 6 9 12 — 43
Scottsbluff 16 21 15 5 — 57
SCOTTSBLUFF
Mariah Avla 2, Izzy Wright 4, Yara Garcia 24, Emma Herman 2, Anna Kelley 5, Aubry Krentz 16, Emma Foote 4, Brady Laucomer 2. Jamisyn Howard 2.
GERING
Macey Boggs 13, Kiara Aguallo 4, Cloey Fries 8, Sydnee Winkler 1, Taylor Philbrick 7, Kelsey Bohnsack 4, Emily Harrison 2, Carleigh Pszanka 2.
