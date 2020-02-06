The Alliance girls basketball team couldn’t hold on to its 18-17 halftime lead, as Gering exploded on offense in the second half for the 55-35 win on Friday, Jan. 31 in Gering.
It was the Cloey Fries show as she scored 24 points to lead Gering. Fries scored 11 straight points at the end of the second quarter and beginning of the third to break open the game for Gering.
Kiara Aguallo added 10 points for Gering, including two big 3-pointers in the third quarter. In the third quarter, Gering put up 26 points, almost equaling their output for all other quarters combined.
Jordan Hopp and Shelbee Burke led Alliance with 9 points. Angie Davis added 8.
It was the second win in two nights for the Bulldog girls.
On Thursday, Jan. 30, the Gering girls got double digit scoring from Fries, Macey Boggs and Taylor Philbrick. Fries scored 13. Boggs and Philbrick both chipped in 11.
“I thought we brought a lot of energy and we talked about that,” Gering coach Steve Land said. “We saw a lot of video on the Tuesday night game that we didn’t do. We haven’t been coming out well in the third quarter and I thought that was the difference in the game. We kept the defensive energy up the whole game and we kept attacking. We got a lot of great performances from a lot of kids tonight.”
Gering opened the game with eight straight points, including an old-fashioned 3-point play by Philbrick. Gering bolted to a 12-3 lead on a Harrison bucket before Daci Harter and Rylee Sharp scored back-to-back buckets for the Tigers to cut the lead to 12-7. Gering led after one quarter 16-9.
The second quarter was a slow-paced opening four minutes with both teams only scoring a combined seven points. It started to heat up late Bayard’s Tabbi Muhr had an old-fashioned 3-point play with Gering answering on a Fries bucket and then a Sydnee Winkler 3-pointer for a 25-14 lead. Gering led had halftime 27-18.
The third quarter saw the two teams combine for 37 points. Gering led 38-24 on a Kiara Aguallo trey and then went on a 6-2 run behind six points from Fries for a 44-26 lead. Gering led 48-34 after three quarters.
Gering opened the fourth quarter with an offensive putback by Philbrick and then closed the game as Madison Seiler scored six of the final eight points for the win.
The Gering boys split their games downing Bayard 56-50 on Thursday, but falling to Alliance 61-45 on Friday.
Junior Jack Franklin scored the last seven points to give Gering the win.
Gering coach Kyle Cotton said they found a way to win a tough game.
“We executed late in the game,” Cotton said. “There were large stretches of the game that we weren’t playing well on either end of the court, offensively and defensively. You have to give Bayard credit, they came out and put a little pressure on. We missed shots and they were knocking shots down. That is the name of the game.”
The Alliance boys overcame a 28-25 halftime deficit to win 61-45 over Gering.
Gering keyed defensively on Alliance’s Joel Baker, and it worked in the first half.
Alliance coach Michael Baker said they were hurried in the first half, but were able to make some halftime adjustments to come back for the win.
“I think we slowed ourselves down a little bit. We were in a little bit of a hurry,” Baker said. “I give Coach (Kyle) Cotton and Gering a lot of credit, they had a nice game plan. They made us do some things that were uncharacteristic. We made some uncharacteristic mistakes to start the game, really throughout the first quarter. The second quarter we started making some baskets, and settling in.”
Cotton said his team didn’t make the plays that it needed to down the stretch.
“Alliance made some big shots. We wanted to take away (Joel) Baker, and I thought we did an excellent job doing that. But (Trevor) DuBray stepped up and made some big shots. We couldn’t keep them off the glass. That’s what really got them started was those two offensive rebounds early and the put backs and the and ones. We couldn’t quite keep up scoring with them,” Cotton said.
Cotton, though, said he was impressed with his team’s effort in the first half.
“I was really pleased with the first half. I thought we played one of our better halves of the season. We just got to continue to work,” Cotton said.
Cotton said he thought his team’s intensity threw off Alliance in the first half.
“That’s our MO. Be aggressive. Play defense with intensity. We just got to continue to do that,” he said.
Cotton said his team shouldn’t hang its head, but learn from the loss.
“We’ve lost to two teams with a combined six losses. We’ve been playing well and it starts on the defensive end. I think our guys are starting to figure that out. Tonight we played well on defense keeping them on their toes and off blance. We just need to continue to do that and make some shots,” Cotton said.
Clarke scored 18 to lead Alliance, and DuBray added 17. Palmer also scored in double digits for Alliance, adding 12.
Gering was led by Bryce Sherrell with 12 and Kolton Ebbers with 11.
Girls Games
Bayard 9 9 16 10 – 44
Gering 16 11 21 17 – 65
GERING
Macey Boggs 11, Kiara Aguallo 4, Cloey Fries 13, Madison Seiler 6, Sydnee Winkler 7, Taylor Philbrick 11, Kelsey Bohnsack 4, Emily Harrison 4, Carleigh Pszanka 8.
BAYARD
Cambree Schmaltz 2, Jessica Whitebear 9, Rylee Sharp 9, Tabbi Muhr 3, Grace Burry 5, Tayley Streeks 1, Haley Cochran 13, Daci Harter 2.
Alliance 11 7 6 11 — 35
Gering 6 11 26 12 — 55
Alliance
Payton Weber 1, Amauri Browning 4, Angie Davis 8, Keeley Mazanec 4, Jordan Hopp 9, Shelbee Burke 9.
Gering
Macey Boggs 5, Kiara Aguallo 10, Cloey Fries 24, Sydnee Winkler 3, Brylee Dean 1, Taylor Philbrick 6, Kelsey Bohnsack 2, Emily Harrison 4. The Alliance boys overcame a 28-25 halftime deficit to win 61-45 over Gering on Friday, Jan. 31 in Gering.
Boys Games
Bayard 11 12 16 11 – 50
Gering 15 19 8 14 – 56
GERING
Kaleb Gonzales 3, Riley Gaudreault 2, Bryce Sherrell 19, Kolton Ebbers 8, Brett Pszanka 7, Jack Franklin 11, Noah Longoria 2, Ryley Hoke 2, Sam Rocheleau 4.
BAYARD
Jack Kildow 10, Ryan Liakos 2, Daemon Avilez 16, Ben Sauer 4, Daeton Blanco 7, Trevor Reish 7, Trent Marquez 4.
Alliance 4 21 22 14 — 61
Gering 7 21 10 7 — 45
Allliance
Trevor DuBray 17, Joel Baker 4, Kaden Kindred 7, Caeson Clarke 18, Konnor Farritor 2, Bradyn Palmer 12.
Gering
Riley Gaudreault 2, Bryce Sherrell 12, Kolton Ebbers 11, Brett Pszanka 9, Jack Franklin 4, Zac Wilson 4, Noah Longoria 1, Hunter Walker 2.
