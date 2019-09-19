Gering golfers break school record on home course

Playing on its home course proved advantageous for the Gering High School girls golf team on Tuesday at Monument Shadows Golf Course.
The Bulldogs fired a school-record score of 320 to win their home invitational by 11 strokes over Scottsbluff, which finished second with a 331.
After missing the previous school record of 325 by just two shots at the Lexington Invite on Friday, Gering made sure it wouldn’t be denied in near-perfect weather conditions Tuesday.
“I was real pleased with their scores,” Gering head coach Jessica Boswell said. “Setting a new school record was their goal going into the tournament today. They all played really well.”
For the third straight tournament, Gering junior Madi Schlaepfer led the Bulldogs by claiming the individual title. She carded a career-best score of 71 to win by three shots over Scottsbluff’s Emily Krzyzanowski, who placed runner-up with a season-low 74.
Gering senior Ali Boswell also fired a career-low score of 76 to finish fourth. Also medaling in the top 10 with a new season-best score for the Bulldogs was Avery Mitchell, who finished seventh with an 81.
Boswell and Schlaepfer have both shot in the 70s in their last three events.
Gering’s team score was rounded out by Kelsey Le with a 92. Also for the Bulldogs, Tayber Meyer finished with a 95 and Isabella Longoria had a 118.
Coach Boswell said playing at home really helped the Bulldogs continue their recent improvement.
“They’ve all been hitting the ball really well, but having that home course advantage just gives you that little extra edge,” she said. “It’s been nice to see their improvement these past couple weeks. It just keeps giving them more confidence going into the next tournament. Even though they’re shooting good scores, they want to improve even more.”
The 331 total fired by Scottsbluff on Tuesday also was a season best. In addition to Krzyzanowski, the Bearcats finished with three other individual medalists. Anna Kelley placed sixth with an 80, Carson Hauschild finished ninth with an 88 and Halle Shaddick ended 10th with an 89. Also for the Bearcats, Lehla Ehler had a 93 and Haley Holzworth finished with a 97.
Kimball sophomore Payton Wise continued her impressive season by placing fifth. Wise, who won the Western Trails Conference Tournament, shot a 77.
Mitchell’s Brooklyn Briggs also enjoyed a medalist finish. Briggs placed eighth with an 87.
