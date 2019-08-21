Gering golfers hold sky-high expectations

With four returning from last year’s squad that finished runner-up at the Class B state tournament, the Gering High School girls golf team holds high expectations for even more success this fall.
Back for the Bulldogs are seniors Ali Boswell, Avery Mitchell and Kelsey Le, along with junior Madi Schlaepfer.
“We are excited to be returning four of our five starters from last season,” Gering head coach Jessica Boswell said. “We will continue to be competitive and will look to win as many tournaments as possible.”
Schlaepfer proved to be one of the top golfers in the entire state as a sophomore last year. She won six tournaments and earned a seventh-place finish at state. Her best round recorded last season was a 78.
Ali Boswell returns as the most experienced member of the team. She began competing at the varsity level as just a freshman. Boswell, who owns a best score of 81, placed 10th at last year’s state tournament.
Mitchell was the third returning Bulldog to medal at state a season ago. She placed 11th. Her low score last year was an 83.
Le gained valuable experience on the varsity team last year. Her low score was an 87 and she finished fifth at the district tournament.
Coach Boswell said the Bulldogs have put a lot of time in on the course throughout the summer.
“My girls have been very active this summer competing in tournaments across the state as well as in Florida,” she said. “They were very competitive in some of the big junior tournaments in Nebraska. This group of girls is fun to coach and we are looking forward to a great golf season this fall.”
Gering will begin its season Thursday at a tournament in Omaha. The Bulldogs will then compete at the Sidney Invitational on Tuesday.
Gering is aiming to defend its Western Conference championship from a year ago. The Bulldogs also will be looking to move up at the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference Tournament, which they placed second at last year.