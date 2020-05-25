Schyler Ferguson is coming home in a sense after accepting the head coaching position of the Morrill football team.
Ferguson, who spent the last year as an assistant football coach at Lee Williams High School in Arizona, previously was an assistant football coach and head girls basketball coach at Minatare high school.
Ferguson is excited to bring his family back home to the Panhandle and to a Morrill High School team that had several of his cousins attend the school.
“I am very excited to be coming to Morrill. I always wanted to be a head coach and very happy that Morrill accepted me to be their head coach,” Ferguson said. “I am very excited to be at Morrill since a bunch of my dad’s side of the family went there and to have another Ferguson at the building will be pretty exciting.”
Ferguson will be following in the footsteps of his dad’s brothers and sisters and many cousins including Kara and Jaci Ferguson, and Karissa and Sabrina Austin. He can’t wait to put the blue and gold back on.
“I am planning on developing a winning culture. When I was at Gering, we had a lot of top teams in the state,” Ferguson said. “With that I want to develop them with how we were taught the game of football from my football coaches and I want to bring that into my kids this fall. Hopefully we can keep the program going and give the fans a lot more and get a lot more winning records.”
Ferguson has a long line of coaching experience. After graduating from Gering in 2010, he played two years of football at Chadron State College, graduating in 2015. From 2015 through 2019, Ferguson was a Minatare, where he coached football, volleyball, girls basketball and track. Last fall, he served as an assistant coach at Lee Williams High in Kingman, Arizona, under former Gering football player Patrick O’Boyle. Also on O’Boyle’s staff last year was Patrick’s brother Danny and Zack Smith. Smith will be the offensive coordinator for Lee Williams next year while Danny was named the Gering football head coach earlier in the year.
“It was a lot of fun [in Arizona] and I learned a lot from being around a bunch of young coaches that are building their resume as well with Pat and Danny O’Boyle and Zach Smith,” he said. “Learning from those three guys helped me make myself better as a coach and I am able to take over a team.”
Ferguson inherits a Morrill football program that made the 8-man playoffs a year ago, before falling to Fullerton in the first round 48-14.
Ferguson said they will have to replace key skill players, but the offensive and defensive line will be solid.
“I know they had a lot of good talent last year and they were able to make the playoffs,” he said. “They graduated a lot of their talent at skilled positions so we will have to develop those guys. The O-line and D-line will be a bunch of seniors and juniors so we are pretty good on that part.”
Ferguson, who played 11-man football at Gering, doesn’t have much to change since coaching Minatare, which plays 6-man. Morrill is an 8-man program and Ferguson said there is just two more guys on the field compared to when he was a Minatare.
“I am ready. I have been researching and doing some studying; I will be ready to go,” Ferguson said. “We have a tough schedule. We play four teams out of the eight games that made the playoffs last year. They will be really tough for us. They are Hemingford, Garden County and Sandhills-Thedford.”
What Ferguson is really looking forward to is June 1 when the weight rooms can open up for summer workouts. Ferguson said as the strength and conditioning coach at Morrill, he will get to see the talent at Morrill of all the athletes.
“We get to open the weight room June 1. It will be nice so I can introduce myself to everyone. I haven’t met anybody yet,” he said. “I am the strength and conditioning coach so I haven’t met any of the girls or guys yet for the weight program. I even haven’t met my coaching staff yet. I only have been able to talk to them on the phone.”
