On Saturday, Nov. 9, Cruz Delacruz of Gering turned in a dominating performance at LCS 29: Bad Blood.
Before a crowd estimated at 1,500, Delacruz earned a unanimous decision win over Jason Fritzler on the undercard in the 135 pound category.
Jason Marlin, one of the co-owners and matchmaker for Legion Combat Sports, said it was a good night for the sport.
“There were a couple matches that I didn’t really know who would win, but I had my thoughts. On a couple of those, I was completely wrong,” he said. “For the most part, i couldn’t have been happier. I was a little displeased with some of the crowd, but its kind of expected when there are such high profile fights. There’s going to be a little animosity.”
Also on the undercard, Kenny Mekolon started the night off by earning a first round submission win over Mike Talley in the first round.
In the second match of the night, Jimmy McGee defeated Andrew Walker with a rear naked choke 48 seconds into the third round.
Josh Jolley earned a TKO win over Mako Runs Against in the second round.
Delacruz and Fritzler fought next, followed by Brandon Rodriguez and Mark McGeehee. Rodriguez won that match by TKO at 1:38 into the first round.
Earning fight of the night honors was Chris Sturgeon versus Tyler Hawley. Sturgeon dominated from the beginning landing punches at will. He knocked down Hawley several times, but Hawley survived to the final bell. Sturgeon handily won a unanimous decision.
“It was amazing. I loved it,” Marlin said. (Hawley) just kept getting right back up and fighting some more. It was unreal.”
Francisco Beltran TKOd TJ Evans in the last fight before intermission. After the fight, Beltran called out Delacruz, challenging him to a fight at Legion Combat Sports’ event in February.
Geno Bolger, one of the LCS owners, said it was a surprise to him when Beltran called out Delacruz. Bolger, though, said the two aren’t exactly friendly with one another.
“We didn’t know that, but we knew they had some beef in the past. They genuinely don’t like each other. Just seeing their social media stuff before this fight, they were calling each other out,” Bolger said.
After intermission, Kellen Fauntroy submitted John Cinocco in the second round.
LJ Chasing Hawk won by submission in the first round for the heavyweight title.
Johnny Torres won the light heavyweight title by stopping Paul Valdez.
Kam Jordan won the 135-pound title with a submission over Tyler Hampton 1:30 in the first round.
In the main event, Andy Carter won by submission over Willie Schwartzkopf. In a match that was billed as having bad blood, Marlin said the two talked before the match to iron out their differences.
“They went to the locker room and hugged each other and took some pictures together afterward,” Marlin said. “They hung out a little bit after. It’s like Andy said, he did what had to do to promote the fight and to promote himself to get ticket sales up.”
