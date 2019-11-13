Gering’s Muelller capped off freshman year at WNCC on a positive note

Destiny Mueller was a key soccer player for the Gering girls soccer team for four years. She continued that stellar play during her first year with the Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team.
Mueller’s freshman season with the Cougars saw her lead the team in goals with nine, just one goal ahead of sophomore Bethany Fuchs. Mueller said she couldn’t have asked for a better season.
“My first year of college soccer was a year to remember,” she said. “We all became so close and just a big family. Being the top scorer on the team for only my first year feels amazing. I accomplished so many goals this year.”
Mueller was just one of many outstanding talents on the team this season that saw the team finish with a 13-4 record, the second most wins in school history. The Cougar women fell in the semifinals of the regional tournament to Gillette College 3-0. Gillette went on to win the regional tournament over Laramie County Community College and both teams qualified for the NJCAA national tournament.
“The season went pretty well,” she said. “We went really far as a team.”
WNCC started the season with five straight wins, including being ranked in the NJCAA top 20. The Cougars also capped off the regular season and first playoff game with five straight wins. Mueller said being on this team was something enjoyable.
“Being on a successful team was fun and enjoyable,” Mueller said. “We all celebrated our wins together.”
Mueller’s nine goals this season wasn’t a career high as the 5-foot-4 forward buried 15 goals her sophomore season, 12 goals her junior season, and 10 goals her senior season at Gering. She also finished her three years at Gering with 101 points.
Mueller said there is a difference between high school and college soccer, but it is something that she can live with.
“College soccer is way more aggressive with bigger and faster girls,” she said. “I wouldn’t change anything about this season. It was one to remember.”
The Cougar women graduate 12 sophomores but return plenty of starters and players that saw action over the fall. Mueller said her goal during the off season is to get even better.
“The off-season will be a lot of hard work and improving my skills,” she said.
While the season is over, the opportunity to make new friends is something that Mueller is cherishing as a part of the WNCC women’s soccer team.
“Getting to know different girls from everywhere was truly amazing like just learning about different cultures and learning different languages,” she said. “Meeting these group of girls was amazing and I’m so glad they became my family during this season.”
