Gering's Quinton Chavez aiming for another state title

After going 34-3 and winning a state title as a freshman, where does one go from there?
For Gering’s Quinton Chavez the answer is very clear. He wants to go undefeated heading into the state tournament.
Gering wrestling coach Jarred Berger said going undefeated is well within Chavez’ grasp.
“That’s up to him. He has put the work. He just has to go in and execute,” Berger said.
Chavez, though, isn’t just satisfied going into the tournament undefeated. His goal is to bring home the state gold at 106 pounds again.
Berger said Chavez has put in the necessary work to put himself in a good position going into this season.
“The bar is set pretty high,” Berger said. “The same deal. The goal is to win state. He’s worked all summer. That’s the direction he’s going.”
Last year, Chavez was one of the favorites going into state tournament. Chavez, though, said winning state all came down to preparation.
“I knew there was going to be some competition. I just had to keep my eye on the prize,” he said.
Now that he has a state title, Berger said it puts a target on Chavez’ back.
“It definitely puts a target on his back. People are gunning for him. If they’re not gunning for him, they’re ducking him. We don’t worry about anybody else. We just worry about what we do and our preparation. And, how can we get better every day. That’s our motto,” Berger said.
Chavez agreed that he comes into the season with other wrestlers wanting to make a name for themselves by trying to beat him.
“I feel like I do have a target on my back, but I’m prepared. I’m ready for that,” he said.
To prepare for this season, Chavez put in a lot of work over the summer trying to hone his skills.
“I did quite a bit of wrestling in the offseason. I worked on my feet and getting off bottom,” Chavez said.
The Bulldogs season started on Thursday, Dec. 5, but Chavez didn’t see action in Gering’s dual with Chadron.
“We’re working through a few things with him. He will be ready to go next week,” Berger said after the dual.
