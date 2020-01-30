Gering’s Tukker Romey had a difficult decision to make and that was what sport was she going to compete in when she goes to college.
Was it cross country where she helped the Gering girls win the Class B state title in the fall or her other sport of passion, soccer, which she was a key defender on a girls soccer team that went to the district finals?
Last week Romey made that decision final, signing to run cross country and track at Chadron State College. Romey will, however, compete in soccer in the spring during her senior season instead of switch to track and field.
Romey finished her senior cross country season off on a high note as the Gering girls cross country team captured the Class B state title, running away with the state championship finishing with 45 points to second place Omaha Skutt’s 72 points.
Romey led the Gering contingent with a second-place finish, running a season-best time of 19:41.8 seconds. Sophomore Shailee Patton finished second and freshman Madison Seiler took third.
In her four years running, Romey finished in the top five three of the four years. Her personal best time came during her sophomore year when she ran a 19:38 at the B-4 district meet.
As a senior, Romey finished second three times, the first at the Gering Invite and then she took home second-place finishes at districts and state. She also finished third at Western Conference, and fourth at the Alliance Invite and GNAC. Romey finished in the top five in seven of the eight meets she competed in.
Here is what made Romey pick Chadron State and a little about her running and soccer career while a Bulldog during her signing at Gering on Thursday in front of the local media, friends, teachers, and family.
Q: Why did you choose Chadron State?
A: I did a campus visit there and I have to say their coach is the right version of [Rick] Marez. He acted and coached the team like Marez did. It was like a home experience outside of home. The runners there were amazing. They were open and told me a lot about the campus. They were social and they reminded me of the family aspect that I have here.
Q: What does it mean that you get to do the sport of cross country for four more years?
A: It is really amazing to me because, honestly, I thought I was going to go out for soccer first. I then went to Chadron talking to them about running and it is an amazing experience that I get to continue my running career.
Q: Was it a hard decision to decide between cross country and soccer?
A: It was a pretty hard decision. It was basically between which school would talk to me more. I got to meet their teammates and everything. Just the whole thing will I be comfortable with this team or not be, and which place could I go to and get the most benefits out of it.
Q: Couple months ago a state championship for the girls team, what was it like going in and thoughts after winning the state title?
A: We were definitely very nervous going in but we were very confident in our team and each other. We were looking forward to getting at least top three. We knew we could do it. Then we found out we got first and we rejoiced. We were very excited and jumping up and down.
Q: Coach was talking about the plan that you put into place that to sacrifice individual glory for team success, was it tough to do or pretty easy?
A: The team always comes first for me. I knew they would be right behind me the entire race and if they were in front of me I would encourage them. They were next to me and I said we have to do this. I wanted to, at the beginning of the year, to get a championship and we did. I was just overwhelmed by it.
Q: What has it been like to be coached by Rick Marez, who is the Nebraska girl’s coach of the year in cross country?
A: It was awesome. He has been an inspiration through all the years. He has made the team a family aspect and if anybody tries to ruin the family aspect, he tells them this is how things happen. It is like a family more than a team.
Q: How does it mean to you to be around so many great runners?
A: It has been awesome because it helps you in the aspect of showing what you can look up to as well as believing in yourself and you can be just as good as them or just go out and do the best you can and you will still get the support. It is not the top runners that make up the team, it is the middle and last runners that make up the team.
Q: Running is a labor of love, when did you start running and where did your passion for running come from?
A: Honestly that developed back in elementary school in the fifth and sixth grade where we did the timed miles. Mrs. [Jennifer] Schwartz was my PE teacher and she really inspired me to keep running because I was really good at it back then. She said I had a skill for it and talked about me going out for cross country as well as my parents talked about it.
Q: Do you remember the first time you ran and what it was like?
A: Yes, I do. I got up to the starting line and everything went to my head and I thought, “What the hell am I doing,” Then, the gun shot and I said “Oh,” and I started running. I then thought this isn’t so bad. Then you are almost to the end and you think, “It is kind of bad.” This was seventh grade and it even isn’t that long and then you get to high school. Junior high wasn’t that bad.
Q: When spring comes around, you still going to do soccer or go out for track and field?
A: I am going to do soccer. I talked to the cross country coach about it and he said I could finish up my year doing soccer. So, I definitely am doing soccer.
Q: What does it mean for you to play one last semester of soccer?
A: It means a lot to me because soccer is my other sport that I have a very huge passion for. I was really, really happy when he told me I didn’t have to do track and you can finish up doing soccer. That really meant a lot to me and also helped me to decide to go to Chadron.
Q: What would it mean to you to finish the year as a soccer state champion to end your senior season after beginning your senior season as cross country state champions?
A: That would be amazing and honestly a perfect senior year.
Q: When did you start playing soccer?
A: I started playing soccer like when I was 10. No, I wasn’t a defender all the time. I kind of moved around and been midfielder and offender a couple of times. Mostly it has been midfielder and defense.
Q: Do you like being a defender?
A: I enjoy it. I think it is basically I believe your last defense to the other team getting a goal and with my speed it is very helpful.
Q: What will it take for the soccer team to do well again this year?
A: I think it will take everyone’s effort 100 percent and just believing in each other and working as a team.
Q: What are your hobbies?
A: Rollerblading, reading books, hiking and definitely rock climbing.
Q: What other activities are you in at Gering?
A: I participate in Mock Trial, GGAA, National Honor Society.
Q: And the Mock Trial team went to state? What was it like to go to state?
A: I was a member of the group that went to state. It was awesome for me because that was the first year I went to state in Mock Trial and it was a really new and awesome experience. It was really cool because I already went to state in cross country and then Mock Trial and we are doing great this year.
Q: What will it mean to you in May when you finish soccer and you graduate from here and finish your high school. Will it be a hard time? What kind of memories have you made in your times here in Gering?
A: Honestly I don’t think it will be a hard time; I think it is going to be an exciting time mixed with a little emotions of leaving some people behind just to start new beginnings. That is always not bad.
Favorite Movie: Pirates of the Caribbean
Favorite Musical Artist: I can’t pick a favorite because I like too many different types of music.
Favorite Sports Team: I don’t have a favorite on that either.
Favorite TV Show: Probably Criminal Minds.
Worst TV Shows: Probably most of the new cartoons on TV now. I don’t enjoy the new stuff they have on now. They need to go back to Tom and Jerry.
Worst Movie: Boxtrolls
