TORRINGTON, Wyo. – The Gering boy’s basketball team won their fifth out of six games when they traveled across the border to take on Torrington on Tuesday. In the end, the Bulldogs used a strong first quarter and went on for the 56-50 win.
The Gering girls weren’t as fortunate, dropping a hard-fought contest to the Blazers 42-39 behind a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds from Taylor Philbrick.
The boys contest was an interesting match-up as Gering head coach Kyle Cotton returned to his old high school to coach against his former team.
Cotton said it was surreal to go back to the school that he played at to coach against his high school team.
“It was a little surreal. I gave everything I had to the school and the team and the community, so it was nice to just go back to remember what it was like to be there growing up and playing basketball in Willi Gymnasium,” Cotton said. “It was fun to see my kids compete how I used to compete and give it their all and never backdown. I was very pleased with our effort and our willingness to get better.”
Overall, Cotton was pleased with how the team played, especially hitting key free throws down the stretch.
“I thought we played pretty well for the most part,” Cotton said. “We got shots that we were wanting to get, but we didn’t knock them down as frequently as we liked. We shot free throws pretty poorly for most of the game, but them down the stretch we started to convert and that kept Torrington at bay. Overall, I was pleased with the defense and the continuing effort and drive to continue to get better.”
The Bulldogs, who competed well against Scottsbluff on Saturday in an 84-69 loss, came out in the first quarter with a strong defensive effort, holding Torrington to just two points. Gering led 11-2 after the opening eight minutes.
The Bulldogs and Trailblazer then went into a shootout as Gering edged Torrington 15-14 in the second quarter to take a 26-16 lead into the locker room.
Torrington made a game of it in the third quarter, holding Gering’s explosive offense from the first half in check in outscoring the Bulldogs 13-6 to trail 32-29 after three periods.
Both offenses heated up in the final stanza with Gering out-shooting Torrington 24-21 in picking up the win.
Gering finished with five 3-pointers, led by Jack Franklin with three treys.
Franklin led the Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points followed by Bryce Sherrell with 10. Kaleb Gonzales tallied nine points while Brett Pszanka had seven.
The girl’s game was also a dandy as Gering came out to start with an 11-3 lead after one quarter. Gering held a slim 19-15 lead at halftime.
The second half was when Torrington opened up the offense, outscoring Gering 15-10 in the third for a 30-29 lead after three periods. The fourth quarter was back and forth with Torrington holding on for the 3-point win.
Philbrick was the only Gering girl in double figures with 10 points. She also had five steals and two assists.
Sydnee Winkler finished with eight points with two rebounds, while Clowy Fries had six points with five rebounds and four steals.
Torrington was led by Reece Halley with 10 points followed by six points each from Avery Fox and Chloe Krick. Halley also had double-double, pulling down 14 rebounds.
Both Gering teams will be back in action Thursday when they host Bayard followed by hosting Alliance on Friday. Friday’s home game is winter royalty night.
Girl’s Game
Gering 11 8 10 10 נ39
Torrington 3 12 15 12 – 42
GERING
Macey Boggs 5, Kiara Aguallo 3, Cloey Fries 6, Sydnee Winkler 8, Brylee Dean 2, Taylor Philbrick 10, Kelsey Bohnsack 2, Emily Harrison 1, Carleigh Pszanka 2.
TORRINGTON
Dani Masterson 3, Avery Fox 6, AJ West 3, Reece Halley 10, Michelle Moorehouse 4, Mattie Jones 4, Sam Hill 6, Chloe Krick 6.
Boy’s Game
Gering 11 15 6 24 נ56
Torrington 2 14 13 21 – 50
GERING
Kaleb Gonzales 9, Brady Radzymski 2, Riley Gaudreault 3, Bryce Sherrell 10, Kolton Ebbers 4, Brett Pszanka 7, Jack Franklin 16, Zac Wilson 5,
TORRINGTON
Deagab Keith 2, Wolfe 5, Cameron Murphy 2, Sam Firminhal 18, Jackson Jones 19, Drerling 4.
