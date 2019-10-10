Gering volleyball drops Alliance in three sets

The Gering volleyball team didn’t come running out of the blocks Tuesday night against Alliance, but they did come away with a three-set win. Gering won 27-25, 25-20 and 25-17.
Gering coach Amanda Cochran said her team played well, but it took them a while to get their footing.
“We actually started out slow,” she said. “We stayed on defense for a while before we decided to fire back.”
Despite the slow start, Cochran said her team had a great game.
“We actually played pretty well,” she said. “It was fun to watch. Everybody played consistent, solid games.
“We played a really great game. It was exciting to watch some great volleyball.
“We served really great tonight,” she said.
Zoee Smith led the way with three service aces for Gering, and chipped in 16 digs. Elli Winkler led Gering with 17 kills, along with nine digs, Smith and Kennie McFarland both added five digs for Gering.
The Bulldogs played well over the weekend in the Twin City Invite. They finished with a 2-4 record. Gering was 2-1 in the opening round of the tournament, and finished day two with an 0-3 record.
“They played pretty well (Sunday),” she said. “We had a lot of really great plays throughout the three games today. We took Ogallala to three sets. We took Thunder Basin, which is one of the top teams in Wyoming, to three sets. We know we can play with some of the top teams. So, that’s a great realization for this team to know they can play with really great teams, and even take sets from them. That was a big thing for us.”
Cochran said there are just some litle things her team can improve upon.
“I think just consistency through the entire game. We’d make little mistakes here and there that we need to alleviate, like a missed serve or hit it out of bounds. We need to play consistent over and in the court every single time. That will get us to a little bit higher level of play,” she said.
Overall, Cochran said her team is starting to play some of its best volleyball of the season.
“They work really had. I love these girls,” Cochran said. “They give effort every day. We know that there is more. We know that once we have our girls all running at the same time that’s going to be a really good deal. We’re just starting to talk about consistency and mental toughness. How you respond when you make an error, and how all of that comes into play in the big picture of the match.
“I think the big takeaway for us is they now know they are capable of very high level of play. They know that will rally as long as it takes to win a point. They’re not afraid to work really hard. We know we have things to work on. They now have seen they can play with the top teams.”
Gering will next be in action on Sat., Oct. 12, in the Western Conference Tournament in Chadron.
