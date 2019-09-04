Gering volleyball team opens with two wins

The Gering volleyball team enjoyed a perfect start to the season by posting a pair of wins in its opening matches.
Gering opened the campaign with a 13-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19 victory over Alliance last Thursday before recording a 25-12, 19-25, 25-20, 25-10 win over Torrington on Tuesday.
In the opener, Gering received plenty of strong play throughout the match, especially defensively from Zoee Smith and Kennie McFarland.
Gering head coach Amanda Cochran applauded the play of her defense.
“We played OK. I think our backrow had a phenomenal night tonight,” Cochran said. “Our front row has a ways to go, but we had a really fun time tonight.”
Gering was led by Winkler with nine kills and four digs. Macey Boggs had 21 set assists with four aces and four blocks, while Smith had 18 digs and five aces. McFarland finished with four digs and three aces.
Smith went over the 1,000 dig mark for her career in Tuesday’s win over Torrington.
“We were really up and down tonight. We had some strong points and we have a lot of weaknesses that we know we need to work on,” Cochran said. “The difference between set one and four is we served a lot more aggressive. The girls showed a lot of heart.”
Winkler paced the Gering offense with 19 kills. Winkler also tallied 10 digs, four solo blocks, four assist blocks, and three assists.
Boggs finished with 33 set assists while also collecting seven digs, three kills, and five assist blocks.
Also for Gering, Kyla Knight finished with four kills, two solo blocks, four assist blocks, and three set assists. McFarland had six set assists and eight digs.
Gering (2-0) will next be in action at the Gillette tournament Friday and Saturday.
Cochran said the Gillette tourney will be difficult.
“We go to Gillette and play some really great teams,” she said. “I am looking for some more tough volleyball.”
