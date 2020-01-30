Gering wrestlers defeat depleted Torrington squad

The Gering wrestling team battled a depleted Torrington squad, claiming a 63-12 dual win with a lot of young wrestlers seeing action on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Gering coach Jarred Berger said he switched some of his wrestlers around in the dual, because Torrington had a lot of guys who were sick.
“We put in some guys who haven’t wrestled much varsity this year, so we could get them some experience. We wrestled alright. The two matches we lost. We were in those matches. We got caught in the one and the other one was a tough battle,” Berger said.
The first four matches were wins by forfeit for Gering in the 106, 113, 120 and 126 pound weight classes.
At 132 pounds, Nate Murillo, of Gering, pinned Torrington’s Michael Sandusky in 1:31.
The Bulldogs’ Nate Rocheleau followed up that match with a pin of his own. Rocheleau pinned Torrington’s Matthew Helus in :59.
At 145, Albert Stone, of Gering, earned a razor thin 11-10 decision over Torrington’s Kevin Ferguson.
Torrington claimed its first win of the night when Kyler Shields pinned Gering’s Colin Schwartzkopf in 1:10in the 152 pound weight class.
At 160, Donovan DeLosSantos picked up a win by forfeit.
Eli Thompson kept the momentum going with a pin on Torrington’s Sam Birdsall in 1:38, before both teams forfeited the 182 pound match.
“That was a good match or him,” Berger said. “He needed that win. He had a pretty tough tournament last weekend (in the John Higgins Wrestling Invitational in Lexington). It was good for him to come back and get a win.”
Torrington picked up another win, this time in the 195 pound weight class. Gabe Mitchell pinned Gering’s Andrew Mount in 5:46.
At 220 and 285, Gering’s Iziah Blanco and Tucker Hixon claimed forfeit victories to close out the dual.
The Bulldogs took seventh place at the John Higgins Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 25
Berger said the Higgins Invitational was a tournament for his whole team, so it was great to get back on track.
“It was a tough tournament. We didn’t wrestle overly well. We had a couple bad rounds, but it was good competition with some of the best teams in the state in Class B,” Berger said. “It was a good test for our guys. We got a lot of work to do still.”
Rocheleau led the way for the Bulldogs taking second place at 138 pounds. Rocheleau pinned his first two opponents. He pinned Beatrice’s Brett Powers in 1:31 in the first round. He then pinned Paul Houser in 1:12 in round two.
In the third round, Rocheleau just squeaked past Adam Central’s Cory Armstrong with a 1-0 decision.
Rocheleau lost an 8-6 decision to Scott Community’s Kaden Wren in the championship match.
Chavez, Murillo, Tyler Nagel and Paul Ruff all claimed third in their weight classes.
Chavez took third at 106. Chavez had byes in the first two rounds. he pinned Holdrege’s Matt Janssen in 45 seconds. He fell 5-3 to Wray’s Brady Collins in the semifinals. Chavez came back to claim a 7-6 decision over Tristen Obermiller of Adams Central in the third place match.
At 120, Ruff opened the tournament with a bye in the first round. He claimed a 16-0 technical fall over Scott Community’s Brandon Roberts in the second round. In round three, Ruff fell 6-2 to Lexington’s Ean Bailey. Ruff rebounded by winning the third place match 12-0 over Lincoln Southwest’s Kash Bates.
Murillo opened the tournament with a 3-2 decision over Sidney’s Jacob Peckham in the second round, before falling to Beatrice’s Trevor Reinke by a 3-0 decision.
In the consolation bracket, Murillo earned a 3-0 decision over Aaron Dittmer of Norfolk. Murillo lost a 3-2 decision to Bennington’s Matthew Coe to determine the third-place finisher.
Nagel wrestled his first match in the third round in the 126 pound weight class, losing to Hastings’ Landon Weidner by pin in 2:15. Nagel rebounded with a 7-0 win over Sidney’s Jordan Ruiz, and a 9-0 decision over Cozad’s Isaac White. He then won an 8-2 decision over McCook’s Talyn Campbell to advance to the third-place match where he was pinned by Norfolk’s Weston Godfrey in :47.
The Bulldogs have another tournament coming up on Saturday, Feb. 1. Gering will travel to Thornton, Colorado, to compete against mostly Colorado schools.
Gering 63, Torrington 12 — Tuesday, Jan. 28
106 — Marquel Maldonado, Gering, forfeit
113 — Quinton Chavez, Gering, forfeit
120 — Joseph Barraza, Gering, forfeit
126 — Jr Aguilar Gering, forfeit
132 — Nathaniel Murillo, Gering, pin Michael Sandusky, Torrington, 1:31
138 — Nate Rocheleau, Gering, pin Matthew Hellus, Torrington, :59
145 — Albert Stone, Gering, dec. Kevin Ferguson, Torrington, 11-10
152 — Kyler Shields, Torrington, pin Colin Schwartzkopf, Gering, 1:10
160 — Donovan DeLosSantos, Gering, forfeit
170 — Eli Thompson, Gering, pin Sam Birdsall, Torrington, 1:38
182 — Double forfeit
195 — Gabe Mitchell, Torrington, pin Andrew Mount, Gering, 5:46
220 — Iziah Blanco, Gering, forfeit
285 — Tucker Hixon, Gering, forfeit
John Higgins Invitational
Individual Results
106 — 1, Kael Lauridsen, Bennington; 2, Brady Collins, Wray; 3, Quinton Chavez, Gering; 4, Tristen Obermiller, Adams Central; 5, Markus Miller, Hastings; 6, Daven Naylor, Lexington.
113 — 1, Braiden Kort, Adams Central; 2, Landan McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest; 3, AJ Parrish, Bennington; 4, Ivan Lazo, Lexington; 5, Austin Munier, Sidney; 6, Brayden Schmalz, Holdrege.
120 — 1, Drew Arnold, Beatrice; 2, Ean Bailey, Lexington; 3, Paul Ruff, Gering; 4, Kash Bates, Lincoln Southwest; 5, Cole Rockwell, Wray; 6, Hunter Anderson, Bennington.
126 — 1, Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte; 2, Landon Weidner, Hastings; 3, Weston Godfrey, Norfolk; 4, Tyler Nagel, Gering; 5, Talyn Campbell, McCook; 6, Zach Rohrbough, Scott Community.
132 — 1, Trevor Reinke, Beatrice; 2, Jaxon Morrow, Lincoln Southwest; 3, Matthew Coe, Bennington; 4, Nathaniel Murillo, Gering; 5, Aaron Dittmer, Norfolk; 6, Bryce Brown, Hastings.
138 — 1, Kaden Wren, Scott Community; 2, Nate Rocheleau, Gering; 3, Cameron Kort, Adams Central; 4, Brecken Loftin, Cozad; 5, Santana Morin, North Platte; 6, Corben Libich, Gothenburg.
145 — 1, Justus McDaniel, Scott Community; 2, Brady Fago, Lexington; 3, Treven Melroy, Holdrege; 4, Colby Puck, Bennington; 5, Tate Felber, McCook; 6, Blake Vaughn, North Platte.
152 — 1, Tyler Collins, Wray; 2, Mason Brumbaugh, Hastings; 3, Loshua Licking, Norfolk; 4, Noah Kliesen, Scott Community; 5, double forfeit; 6, Jarrett Koch, Beatrice; 6, Landon Towne, McCook.
160 — 1, Izaak Hunsley, Hastings; 2, Brayden Splater, Norfolk; 3, Emmanuel Huerta, Wray; 4, Torrance Keehn, Beatrice; 5, Alex Anthony, McCook; 6, Jacob Awiszus, Gering.
170 — 1, Brady Robb, Sidney; 2, Brody Nelson, Beatrice; 3, Austin Miller, Norfolk; 4, Jackson Phelps, Hastings; 5, Caleb Vandegrift, Scott Community; 6, Oaklyn Smith, Adams Central.
182 — 1, Damen Pape, Hastings; 2, Gavyn Brauer, North Platte; 3, Luke MacDonald, Bennington; 4, Cale Goodman, Scott Community; 5, Deegan Nelson, Beatrice; 6, Hunter Mangelsen, Norfolk.
195 — 1, Imanol Munoz, Hodrege; 2, Brock Ostdiek, Beatrice; 3, Hunter Thompson, Bennington; 4, Hunter Ahrendt, Sidney; 5, Laikon Ames, Norfolk; 6, Ismael Ayala, Lexington;
220 — 1, Garrett Menke, Bennington; 2, Jose Molina, Wray; 3, Cade Stott, Cozad; 4, Jacob Deckert, Adams Central; 5, Brayden Heffner, Norfolk; 6, Trent Weak, Holdrege.
285 — 1, Gabriel Bowers, Scott Community; 2, Hayden Hofrock, Sidney; 3, Josh Callejas, Hastings; 4, Reid Steinbeck, McCook; 5, Jake Jensen, Norfolk; 6, Tyler Pavelka, Adams Central.
Team Results
1, Bennington, 157.5; 2, Hastings, 156.5; 3, Norfolk, 143; 4, Scott Community, 141.5; 5, Beatrice, 130.5; 6, Wray, 106.5; 7, Gering, 94; 8, Adams Central, 93; 9, Sidney, 92; 10, North Platte, 81; 11, Lincoln Southwest, 80.5; 12, Holdrege, 76; 13, Lexington, 73; 14, McCook, 64; 15, Cozad, 41; 6, Gothenburg, 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.