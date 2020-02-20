Gering wrestling team headed to state

The Gering wrestling team is sending seven wrestlers to state after the Bulldogs claimed the Class B-4 district wrestling title Saturday, Feb. 15 at Western Nebraska Community College.
Gering won the team title with 166 points to Lexington’s 146. Sidney finished third with 135.
Gering coach Jared Berger, who was named the Nebraska Wrestling Officials Association Coach of the Year, said his team wrestled well to claim their first district title in 11 years.
“We wrestled well. We put some peak performances together and kids went out and got bonus points,” Berger said. “We took care of business. We got the match wins that we needed to get. Our 106-pounder came through and qualified. We knew he had a shot and he just went out and wrestled.”
Berger said that is nice for his team since last year they only sent three to state.
“Last year we had three and this year we had seven,” he said. “It is progress and I am excited about that.”
Gering and Sidney both have opportunities to do well at state next week. Berger said his team needs to stay focus.
“That is just it, we have to be focused and ready to go,” he said. “Our kids’ weights are good and we are hitting on all cylinders. They just have to go out and be mentally prepared, which is the big thing. We have to get rested, have a good week of practice, and then go down there and take care of business.
Gering’s state qualifiers include five district champions. Earning district titles for the Bulldogs were Quinton Chavez at 113; Tyler Nagel at 126; Nathan Murillo at 132; Nate Rocheleau; and Jacob Awiszus at 160.
Gering also got a fourth-place finish from Marquel Maldonado at 106 and a second-place finish from Paul Ruff at 120.
Chavez captured the title to move his record to 39-3 with a 9-1 win over Sidney’s Austin Munier.
Nagel won a high-scoring match against Lexington’s Dylan Hubbard 16-12 for the title.
Rocheleau went to 44-4 on the year with a 6-2 win over Alliance’s Asa Johnson.
During the sub-district meet, Berger was honored as coach of the year by the Western Nebraska Wrestling Officials.
“It means a lot and it was a little bit of a surprise,” he said. “It is an honor to get that. This is my third year coaching and I have great kids and great support staff. I have a great coaching staff that supports me and helps me. That award is not just about me, it is about my team, the parents, the community, and especially my assistant coaches that helped me out.”
Berger said the Gering wrestling program has come a long ways in his three years during his tenure as head coach.
“We have grown a lot. When I came in here, we were in a pretty tough spot,” Berger said. “We didn’t have a good culture. We weren’t Gering of old, Gering that I grew up with and wrestled with. So, we have come a longs way and kudos to all the people that helped the kids and families and assistant coaches and everybody. That is a culture change and that is what we did when I became head coach and we are on the right path.”
The Bulldog wrestlers will begin their quest for the state title on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the CHI Center in Omaha.
Maldonado, who is 16-16 on the season, will face Adams Central’s Tristen Obermiller, the No. 1 seed with a season record of 37-6.
Returning 106-pound state champion, Chavez will seek the 113-pound title. Chavez also has a third place finish on his resume. Chavez (39-3) faces West Point-Beemer’s Jamison Evert in the first round.
Ruff (35-4), who took fifth at 120 pounds last year while wrestling for Alliance, faces Bennington’s Hunter Anderson in the first round. On the other side of the bracket is Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia (36-9), a two-time state champion. It will be Garcia and Ruff’s fourth meeting of the season should they meet in the title match. Ruff holds the 2-1 edge going into the tournament.
Nagel (32-12) will seek his third state medal having finished sixth in 2019 at 120 pounds and second in 2018 at 106 pounds while wrestling for Morrill. Nagel, the No. 1 seed, will face Norris’ Caden Eggleston (28-15) in the first round.
Murillo is looking to bring home more state hardware after medaling in 2017. While wrestling at Morrill, Murillo finished fifth at 106 pounds.
Murillo (35-10) wrestles York’s Oren Krumrei (37-13) in his first match at the tournament.
Rocheleau (44-4) is looking for his first gold medal after taking fourth place in 2019 and fifth in 2018. Rocheleau’s first opponent will be Auburn’s Trenton Ford (36-7).
Awiszus (36-8) will seek his first state medal. Awiszus takes on Chase Cotton (17-8), of York.
Class B — First Round (9:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 20)
106 — Marquel Maldonado, Gering vs. Tristen Obermiller, Adams Central
113 — Quinton Chavez, Gering vs. Jamison Evert, West Point-Beemer
120 — Paul Ruff, Gering vs. Hunter Anderson, Bennington
126 — Tyler Nagel, Gering vs Caden Eggleson, Norris
132 — Nathaniel Murillo, Gering vs. Oren Krumrei, York
138 — Nate Rocheleau, Gering vs. Treton Ford, Auburn
145 — Daniel Wellnitz, Chadron vs. Garrett Johnson, Platteview
152 — Mychaia Moss, Scottsbluff vs. Austin Colley, North Platte
160 — Jacob Awiszus, Gering vs. Chase Cotton, York
170 — Brady Robb, Sidney vs. Bradon Kabourek, Omaha Gross Catholic
182 — Dietrich Lecher, Sidney vs. Kaden Lyons, York
195 — Matthew Escamilla, Alliance vs. Zach Ellingson, Seward
220 — Nathan Horfrock, Sidney vs. Garrett Menke, Bennington
285 — Hayden Hofrock, Sidney vs. David Hernandez, Ralston
