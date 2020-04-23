Xavier Arellano arrived on campus for his freshman year at the University of Nebraska at Kearney in August 2018. Arellano, a 2018 Gering graduate, was eager to practice with his new teammates on the Lopers’ cross country team for their upcoming season.
A week into practices, his season slowly unraveled.
“I had to move down there a week before school started (to start practicing with the cross country team),” Arellano said. “Once school actually started, my knee started hurting, and it got worse each day.”
Arellano took off a couple weeks of practice to see if that would help relieve the pain in his knee. He had a similar experience in middle school, but the pain went away after a couple of weeks, which he was hoping would be the case this time.
After two weeks, his knee was still hurting, so the athletic training staff at UNK put him on steroids to, hopefully, heal his knee.
When that didn’t work, they gave him a cortisone shot.
“I wasn’t doing cardio or anything,” Arellano said. “Any slight movement of the knee and the pain would flare up.
“I would say I have a high pain tolerance, but I couldn’t run a block before breaking down in tears because of the pain and frustration. Once that started to happen, I was having conversations with my coach and my mom that I never thought I would have to have. There was some doubt in my mind that I might not get to run again.”
In the meantime, he worked on strengthening his core and hip strengthening exercises, but he kept it to a bare minimum leading into the Christmas break. He attempted to run after the break, but was still experiencing pain.
“It still wasn’t any better, so I had an X-ray and MRI. Those showed up normal,” Arellano said.
By the end of January, the team doctor told him the injury may require surgery to repair, If that wasn’t successful he would likely never run again.
“Hearing that was very upsetting,” Arellano said.
Arellano went to see Michael Moravec of Bluffs Physical Therapy. He prescribed heel inserts for Arellano to wear in his shoes.
“Within a week it was getting better,” he said. “It was just kind of weird that it was something as simple as wearing little wedges in my shoes. I still wear them all of the time.”
Arellano was diagnosed with an injury to his IT band, but the shoe inserts staved off surgery.
“The surgery was to really cut into the IT band and scar it up so it gets longer,” he said. “Thankfully, I never had to have it.”
In addition to the wedges, Arellano also had to do physical therapy.
“I got to run on an underwater treadmill, which was pretty fun,” Arellano said. “I had physical therapy two to three times a week. It was a grueling process.”
Because of the injury, Arellano was given a medical redshirt so he retained four years of eligibility.
Arellano was able to compete in cross county this season.
“I ran in two meets, one in Lincoln and one in Illinois,” he said. “It was a lot different than anything I ever ran before. It was very fun, very competitive. Since I took a year off, I don’t know if that made it seem a lot more difficult than high school races. I don’t know that I can really compare it to anything.”
Arellano said the biggest difference between high school and college cross country meets is the number of participants.
“There are hundreds of competitors,” he said. “The meet in Lincoln had 400 runners. The one in Illinois had 600.”
Arellano said the Lewis Crossover, hosted by Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois, was especially challenging.
“They had a little field behind the college where we ran,” he said. “It had trees and a lot of farmland. It rained heavily the day prior, so the whole thing was flooded. It was more like doing high knees in mud than anything, but it was fun.”
Arellano hadn’t run an 8K before college, so he that has taken some getting used to, he said.
“I had no idea what to expect,” he said. “I compare my times to my teammates. Obviously, I’m a little let down because I want to be there with them, but I’ve had a lot of adversity thrown my way in my college career. There’s nothing I can do about it, so I’m just more focusing on having fun and getting better.”
Arellano said Gering High School cross country coach Rick Marez was instrumental in him getting the opportunity to run in college.
“I don’t like being told exactly what to do,” Arellano said. “(Marez) tells you what you have to do to be successful, but he never ran me into the ground. He always told me that he prepares us to be good college athletes.”
Arellano said he ran 20 to 25 miles per week in high school, but he is running closer to 50 to 60 miles per week now.
“I know some kids on my team who have been running (50 to 60 miles per week) since they were sophomores in high school,” he said. “I think, with my personality, if running were like a job like it is at some colleges, I don’t think I would have thoroughly enjoyed it. When I run, it’s mostly for fun and the memories (of running with my teammates).”
Arellano said his injury helped him find his passion for running again.
“I think that is why the injury was good for me because I was starting to treat running like a chore, it was something I had to do because I was good at it,” he said. “Once it got taken away from me, I realized how much I love it. Now, for the first time in my life, I don’t really have any expectations.”
Arellano says he is thankful to get the chance to run cross country and compete during the indoor track and field season in his sophomore year.
“Thankfully, everything worked out well and I didn’t need to have the surgery. So, knock on wood, It doesn’t flare up again,” he said.
Unfortunately, in the spring, his running career again came to a halt once again. This time because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is bitterseet. I’m very bummed that I couldn’t compete,” he said, “but I’m enjoying time with my family. That’s one of the things I don’t really like about competing is I only come home for the holidays. Even then I have to go back early from my breaks to make practices. I’m just enjoying the time off.”
