The Sidney volleyball team captured its 26th win of the season as they swept Gering 25-19, 25-22, 25-17 Tuesday night in the Bulldogs’ final home game.
The two district foes battled hard in the first two sets, but the Red Raiders came out on top in both sets. Gering coach Amanda Cochran said they struggled today.
“I thought we weren’t running on all cylinders tonight,” Cochran said. “We had a lot of mistakes on our side of the net and we still hung with them.”
The second set was just as exciting as the Red Raiders held on for the 25-22 lead.
Cochran said that the first two sets were close and if her team would have played better, they would have been closer.
The third set saw Sidney earn a 25-17 win for the match.
Gering was led by seniors Smith, Elli Winkler and Emily Harrison who were playing their last home game as a Bulldog. Winkler led the way with seven kills and four digs, while Harrison had three kills and two blocks. Smith finished with eight digs and two ace serves.
Also for the Bulldogs, Macey Boggs tallied 14 set assists with two kills, a block, and two digs. Kylay Knight and Carliegh Pszanka each had two kills. Pszanka also had two blocks while Knight had six blocks.
Maddie Ray finished the game with four kills and four blocks, while Arianna Camacho and Kennie McFarland each had two digs.
In four years at Gering, Smith has become a mainstay at libero, collecting her 1,000the career dig earlier this year.
“It has been really cool to see myself grow and hopefully to set an example for younger kids that want to be liberos and want to push themselves to be the best they can be,” she said. “That is hopefully what I have done throughout my years at Gering is to give the younger kids that want to be a libero is to just have fun with the sport and love it.”
Gering will look to rebound as they head to Bridgeport to face the purple and gold Bulldogs on Thursday, Oct. 24.
