By Jeremy Woznick
Gering Courier
The Gering girls cross country team claimed the title at the Alliance Invitational held Saturday, Sept. 21 in Alliance.
Gering totaled a winning score of 29 to finish ahead of Scottsbluff, which placed second with 38. Chadron followed in third with 41.
Scottsbluff’s Brooke Holzworth ran to the girls’ individual title in a time of 20 minutes, 11 seconds. Mitchell’s Regan Hodsden placed second in 20:15 and Gering’s Madison Seiler finished third in 20:40.
Seiler was one of three Bulldogs to medal in the top 10. Tukker Romey finished fourth in 20:52 and Shailee Patton placed sixth in 21:34.
Also for Gering, Anna Rawlings finished 16th in 22:55 and Madison Herbel was 27th in 23:44.
The Mitchell boys were powered to their team title by a one-two individual finish by Ashtyn Martin and Caden Knutson. Martin placed first in a winning time of 17:42 and Knutson was right behind in second in 17:47.
Mitchell’s other top-15 medalist was Easton Anderson, who finished 12th in 19:00. Also for the Tigers, Josiah Anaya finished 20th in 19:17 and Jonathan Pieper was 25th in 19:42.
Mitchell finished on top of the team race with a score of 33. Gering ended right behind in second with 34 and Scottsbluff finished third with 60.
Four Gering runners medaled in the top 15. Tyler Nagel led the way with a third-place finish in 18:25. He was followed by Logan Andrews in eighth (18:47), Jack Franklin in ninth (18:51), and Roberto Martinez in 15th (19:12).
