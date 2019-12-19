Hugging my coat around myself, I carefully walked across the icy sidewalk into the elementary school for basketball practice.
The Canon City Recreation Department offered recreational basketball for elementary students during the winter, so my parents signed me up. Our team practiced at the Skyline Elementary gym on the north side of town. While the gym was small and very cold when we arrived, we quickly warmed up after running suicides.
Suicides were never my favorite, but it was part of our conditioning. We started at the end line of the court and ran down the length of the court, touching each line before heading back to the end line as quickly as possible. After running down the court multiple times, we needed a breather and water.
Now it was time to focus on the fundamentals. Our coach had us work on dribbling the basketball up and down the court and shooting at the basket from around the paint. The paint, which is the colored area of the court underneath the basket, is the money shot zone. Coach wanted our scoring percentage to be high in that area to ensure we kept putting points on the board during games.
As I stood to the side of the rim, shooting the basketball off the backboard, I found my shots fell through rarely. My favorite shot I almost consistently made was around the 3-point line, especially in the corners of the court.
With each of my teammates bringing a different skill and strength to the team, we established ourselves as one of the best teams for the season. To keep up motivated to perform our best in the games, our coach would select the player of the game at the practice after each game. Whomever he selected would receive their favorite candy bar. I love chocolate and I really wanted a Hershey’s bar, so I hustled up and down the court every game, in hopes of catching my coach’s eye. Throughout the season, I watched as my teammates received their favorite candy bars before practice for scoring the most points or their hustle.
OK, I need to step up my game, especially with the season halfway over. Our winning streak continued as our coach challenged us to run plays where we passed the ball around the horn or we ran picks to open up the lanes for lay ups. While each game taught us more about our strengths and weaknesses, we only had one practice left until the championship.
Competing against my friends, who were selected to other recreational teams was always fun, especially when the two teams ended up in the championship game for the season. Half of my elementary friends were on my team, while the other half was our competition.
Walking into The Abby gym on a cold December night, my dad game me the advice to play my game. I wasn’t sure exactly what he meant until my coach told everyone the same thing. We had been practicing all season for this moment and we just had to trust his coaching and our conditioning.
Going point for point throughout the four quarters, our parents would cheer as each team recaptured the lead. Dribbling the basketball down the court, I passed the basketball to Christy Zerby, who drove down the lane for a lay up and sunk the bucket. We were up two points with less than 30 seconds left. As Andrea Tuck, who played guard for the other team ran the ball down the court, we set our feet to defend the basket. Suddenly, she pulled up and sent the ball flying through the air. Swish. Now we were all tied up.
Our coach yelled at us to quickly inbound the ball and run down the court. As we approached the paint, Zerby did a bounce pass to me and I dribbled into the lane for a lay up. Jumping up into the air, I was met with arms to the face by the defender.
The referees blew their whistles, leaving 3 seconds on the clock. I had two free throw shots.
Kevin Zerby turned to my dad and said, “Hey O’Brien, is your daughter going to make it?”
“She’ll miss the first one and sink the second one,” my dad said.
Standing at the free throw line, I dribbled the ball a couple times, before shooting it. It hit the rim and bounced back to me. I lined up my shot, bent my knees and flicked my wrist. The basketball hit the back board and fell through the net.
We screamed as the other team dribbled down the court as time expired. We won, my coach awarded me the Best Under Pressure Shot award and I finally received my Hershey’s.
