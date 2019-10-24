Gering senior Riley Schanaman made the most of his final game at Memorial Stadium as the wideout scored two long second-half touchdowns.
Schanaman’s scores, his first receptions for touchdowns on the year, was a lift for a Bulldog team that saw the McCook Bison open the game with 38 straight points in registering a 45-14 win over the Bulldogs on Friday, Oct. 18 at Memorial Stadium.
Schanaman said they played OK, but they just need to get more physical on the field.
“We played a lot more of our game tonight,” Schanaman said. “We didn’t get in our own heads and we didn’t get as many flags and personal fouls like we usually did. I like that part of the game that we did. But, we just didn’t come out on top.”
Schanaman said the two scores were special for him.
“It was my first two of the year so it was important to me on senior night,” Schanaman said. “It was the longest touchdowns I probably ever had and I caught them in front of everybody and finally was able to do something with it.”
The fourth quarter saw the Gering defense stay strong as they held McCook from scoring any more in the game.
For many of the seniors, it was their final time of playing at Memorial Stadium and Schanaman said the goal of the seniors is lead by example for the underclassman.
“We are trying to grow as a team and allow the younger people to grow with us,” he said. “Coach told us to leave our legacy and see what the younger people remember of us. We are just trying to leave our legacy and have the younger people follow in our footsteps.”
Gering will finish off the regular season next week on the road as they face Chadron. Schanaman said the goal is to close out the season with a win and they need to just play under control.
“Win the game is a goal for sure,” Schanaman said. “We need to stay out of own heads again, move the ball down the field and play good defense.”
