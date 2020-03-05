Mia Murillo wraps up dance career at Gering

Mia Murillo is a senior on the Gering Dance Team that wrapped up the dancing season in February, finishing third at the Nebraska State Dance Championships, where the Gering Pom team took third in the Class B Hip Hop division.
Murillo is the youngest in her family, having three older siblings in front of her.
Murillo’s dancing is a little different from others on the team. She joined the dance team when she was a sophomore and really didn’t have any dance background. But, for the past three years, Murillo has been a part of the dance team and has enjoyed it except for those morning practices.
Murillo doesn’t have plans as of now to continue dancing in college.
Besides dance, her hobbies include painting, practicing her makeup, and watching movies.
Q: You are a member of the Gering dance team. What has that been like and how much did you enjoy it?
A: Being on the dance team is really great. Throughout the years I have made a lot of friends. I really enjoy it because of the girls around me and the friendship bonds we make.
Q: When and how did you get involved with the dance team?
A: I got involved with the dance team my sophomore year. It started with me being curious and seeing if I would be able to make the team.
Q: What is it like to perform at halftime of the sporting events?
A: It is very exciting to perform at halftime sporting events. Sometimes it can be a little nerve racking because I feel like I’m going to forget the dance.
Q: What is the hardest part of dance team?
A: The hardest part of the dance team is trying to wake up for morning practices when you want to sleep in.
Q: When did you start to dance and what is your dancing history?
A: I actually never had any dance experience prior to being on the dance team.
Q: What is your favorite dance?
A: My favorite dance is our state routine.
Q: Is dancing something you would like to continue after high school?
A: I really haven’t thought about dancing after high school. There are no plans for me to continue dance after high school.
Q: What is it like to be the fest senior class to be in the new school and what is the new school like?
A: It is nice to be the first senior class in the new high school, but it’s a shame that we don’t get to use it for long.
Q: Best thing about the new school and why?
A: The best thing about the new school would have to be the new cafeteria because it gives us a lot more options to eat and drink.
Q: Has it hit you that you have one semester left of high school and what will it be like when you walk out the doors for the final time at Gering?
A: Yes, having one semester left has hit me, but I think I’m ready to get out. I will be a sad time, but like I said, I’m ready to go.
Q: Do you have any siblings?
A: I have two older brothers and one older sister, Justin (25), Antonio (21), and Dominique (20).
Q: Parents?
A: My parents are Nicole and Dominic Murillo
Q: Hobbies?
A: I like to paint, practice my makeup, and watch movies.
Q: If you were stranded on a deserted island and could have only two things with you, what would they be and why?
A: I would bring a water purifier so I can drink water and a life-size helicopter so I can get out of there
Q: Who would you want to play you in a movie and what would the movie be called?
A: I would want to have Scarlett Johansson and it would be called Crazy Life.
Fun Questions
Favorite Movie: The Avengers: Endgame.
Favorite Eating Establishment: My favorite eating establishment would have to be Five Guys.
Favorite Book: My favorite book is Magic Treehouse.
Favorite Athlete: Enrique Hernandez.
Favorite Singer: Post Malone.
Favorite Holiday: 4th of July.
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Schank.
Favorite TV Show: Friends.
Least Favorite Movie: Hunger Games.
Least Favorite TV Show: Game of Thrones.
