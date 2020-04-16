Nate Murillo inks with Northeastern Junior college

Gering senior Nate Murillo’s passion has been wrestling ever since he started in kindergarten.
After a successful senior season as a Bulldog where he placed fourth at the Class B state championships in February, the 132-pounder will continue his wrestling at the next level after signing a letter of intent with Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado.
It was somewhat of an easy decision despite Murillo was also looking at other junior colleges and four-year schools.
“NJC seemed like the perfect fit,” Murillo said. “It is close to home and they have a great wrestling program.”
Wresting was always something he wanted to do since he comes from a wrestling family. His two younger brothers are wrestlers. Isaiah will be an eighth grader next year and his youngest brother Christian will be a fourth-grader.
Also, his uncle Thomas was a wrestler in the late 1970s and went to state when Gering was a powerhouse on the mat with a dual winning streak of 96, which is still a Class B record.
“Wrestling has always been my favorite thing to do since I was little,” he said. “My freshman year I played football and my sophomore year I did cross country, but I always really wrestled.”
Murillo finished fourth at the Class B state title and finished the year at 38-12. Murillo was also an honorable mention on the NEWrestling All-senior team that was released this week. Murillo was also the Class B-4 district champion this year.
He wrestled at Gering for just one year after wrestling his first three at Morrill High School. He transferred back to Gering after his junior year on the mat. In all four years, Murillo said he got better each year.
“I only got better each year,” he said. “The change in classes really didn’t have an effect on the competition. In Morrill, we wrestled a pretty tough schedule. The competition level didn’t change from switching from Morrill to Gering.”
He said he was honored to be a part of the up-and-coming Gering wrestling program.
“It was really an amazing feeling knowing that a team I wasn’t a part of was willing to work hard with me to do good things,” he said. “It is only up for the Bulldogs from here. They are going to do great things from here on.”
Now with the wrestling season behind him, he is still working out in preparation for his college career as a Plainsmen. The workout is a little different, though, because of the coronavirus pandemic. He said the coronavirus pandemic will only help him get ready for that next step on the wrestling circuit.
“It is not the way I imagined my senior year to end but I have been making the best of it,” he said. “I feel it will really get us ready for college, honestly. I am able to work during the day now and then I go train when I can after work and then I do my school work later in the night. I feel it will be very similar to next year.”
And, he said, everybody is going to remember the class of 2020 as his class will get to graduate outside instead of the confines of Cougar Palace. Gering’s graduation is slated for June
“I think that will be really cool because Gering never does that; it is always at the college,” he said. “Nobody will forget the class of 2020 or the year 2020 because of everything going on.
