Noah Longoria tees into his senior golf season

Senior Noah Longoria started golfing when he was five years old, but began to take it seriously when he joined the golf team his freshman year.
“My dad got me involved after seeing him play and trying it out for myself at an early age,” Longoria said. “As of the last couple of years, it’s been myself to try and get better each time.”
Going into his senior season, he’s set quite a few goals and expects to do very well his last year of playing golf at the high school level.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the time and effort I’ve put into getting better on the course at live tournaments. I want to win a few of the local tournaments and qualify for state this year.”
Since his freshman year, Longoria has improved immensely and can say he has become a better player since then.
“I’ve cut lots of strokes off my game on the green and have become a more relaxed player when golfing, which is very important because it’s such a mental sport.”
As an underclassman, he did not put in a lot of practice. He started really putting in practice during his junior year and has really grown.
“The only major setback is not putting in enough practice during until my junior year. After that, however, I have been on the course a lot and really focusing on the weaker parts of my games.”
Longoria enjoys golfing because of the challenge that it gives him.
“In golf, you’re always playing against yourself and trying to beat your previous round, and I like that challenge a lot.”
He finds one of the more difficult parts of golf is with how focused you have to be and how there’s a huge mental aspect to the sport.
“If you can’t keep a cool head and forget about bad shots, it’ll only get worse. Always focus on your next shot and stay relaxed.”
Longoria claims that his biggest inspiration is pro-golfer Rickie Fowler.
“Like me, he’s a smaller golfer, but that hasn’t stopped him from reaching success and seeing him compete is always fun to watch.”
Outside of golf, Longoria is involved in band, jazz band and basketball. He also tutors junior high students and prepares Pup Packs through National Honors Society.
After graduation, he is looking to either attend Nebraska Wesleyan University of the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. He is looking towards studying biochemistry and chemistry because of his interest in science and math.
“My dad went to UNL and my mom and sister both went to Wesleyan and I would like to be in Lincoln for my college career. If I attend Nebraska Wesleyan, I am looking at playing golf. I think it would be very fun and I would like to still compete in golf after high school.”
