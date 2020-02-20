Quinton Chavez ready for state wrestling

Gering’s Quinton Chavez will be vying for back-to-back state championships when the Nebraska Class B wrestling state championships begin Thursday, Feb. 20 in Omaha.
Chavez enters state with a 39-3 record and will open the tournament against Jamison Evert from West Point-Beemer.
Chavez goes into state fresh off a district B-4 title where he beat Gothenberg’s Carson Stevens with a pin in a minute, Chadron’s Braden Underwood by pin in 1:43, Holdrege’s Brayden Schmalz in a 9-4 decision and a 9-1 major decision over Sidney’s Austin Munier.
Gering won the district tournament with 166 points. The Bulldogs claimed a fourth-place finish at the State Dual tournament the week before.
Chavez, only a junior, started wrestling when he was in elementary school and, at one time, he didn’t like the sport. He eventually learned to love the sport. His father Mario Chavez and uncle Rocky Chavez were wrestlers at Scottsbluff and they have been a big help teaching him the finer points of the sport.
Here is what Chavez had to say after the district championships about the wrestling program at Gering and the state tournament along with other things.
Q: How did the team perform at districts to win the championship?
A: I think we performed pretty well. We definitely worked on some things we needed to work on and working on those things helped in beating some of the kids (we beat) to be district champs.
Q: How did you wrestle at districts to be a district champion?
A: I think I wrestled well. I definitely wrestled a lot smarter than I have and starting to peak now in the best I can be for this year.
Q: A few weeks ago you took fourth at the state duals, now the team is district champs, what does it mean to you what you and your team have accomplished over the last few weeks?
A: It is amazing and something good for the whole Gering community that wrestling is coming back bigger and better than we have ever been.
Q: What is the focus for the state championship?
A: Definitely to place high like the top three as a team is a big goal for us and hopefully to win it, too.
Q: The team is taking seven to state, is that a good number?
A: Yes, that is a good number and it is definitely better than the three we took last year.
Q: Last year you won state as an individual, now you are going back, what is the focus for you?
A: Just wrestle and win it again. Just giving it all I got.
Q: What will it take for this team to bring home a state title?
A: Just being focused and being on that road of being the best that we can be.
Q: What is the new wrestling room like? Is it different from walking up the old steps to the balcony?
A: It is so much better. It definitely is hotter in there than the old one. It is cool having a new wrestling room and new mats. It definitely is bigger, too, so much more room.
Q: When did you start wrestling?
A: Started when I was five years old.
Q: Were you good at five years old?
A: Oh, no, I wasn’t very good. But putting in time and work in and out of season definitely helped me get to where I am now.
Q: What is the key to being a good wrestler?
A: Just being focused and having heart. I think heart is a big part of it and so is the mental part of it. Even when times get hard you have to push through it.
Q: Are you from a wrestling family?
A: Kind of, but kind of not. My dad and my uncle wrestled but that is about it.
Q: Is wrestling the only thing you do at Gering?
A: I run cross country and I do soccer, and I am in DECA.
Q: Between all three sports, which one do you like the most?
A: Probably wrestling. Wrestling is my favorite.
Q: What is the soccer team going to be like this year?
A: I think we will be OK. We lost a lot of kids last year so we are going to see how it plays out.
Q: What are your hobbies?
A: Eating and sleeping. And hanging out with friends.
Q: You are a wrestler and your hobby is eating food, isn’t that odd that wrestlers have to watch their weight?
A: It definitely is hard seeing all the food my parents make, it is so hard not eating a lot.
Q: What is the key to be successful in sports?
A: Just being determined. Be the best you can be and like I said before just having the heart and giving it everything you got.
Favorite TV Show: “The Office”
Favorite Movie: “Karate Kid”
Favorite Sports Team: Green Bay Packers
Favorite Eating Establishment: Chic-Fil-A
Favorite Vacation Spot: Probably at the beach
Worst TV Show: I usually don’t watch them if I don’t like them.
Worst Movie: “Titanic”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.