The Gering girls golf teams continues to play well.
The Bulldogs qualified for the state tournament after finishing in second place in the Class B-4 District Tournament at Ogallala’s Crandell Creek Golf Course on Monday, Oct. 7.
Gering junior Madi Schlaepfer led the way with a 72 to capture first place in the tournament.
Scottsbluff sophomore Emily Krzyzanowski finished in second place after carding a 74, followed by the Bulldog senior Avery Mitchell, who fired an 80. Bearcat freshman Anna Kelley took fourth with an 81. Gering senior Ali Boswell shot an 87 for eighth place.
Chadron junior Madeline Pelton finished in sixth with a score of 86, earning a berth in the Class B State Tournament at Elks Country Club in Columbus on Oct. 14 and 15.
Rounding out the top 10 are Ogallala golfers Harley Hiltibrand, who shot an 82 for fifth place. The Indians’ Madeline Ketcham finished with an 87 for seventh place, Danielle Nolde shot an 88 for ninth place and Ryanna DeVries posted an 88 for 10th place.
In the team standings, Scottsbluff shot a 335 for a first-place finish. Gering scored a 341 for second place and Ogallala qualified for state with a 345. Sidney finished fourth with a 412.
Alliance fired a 437 for fifth place, Alliance shot 437 for fifth place and Chadron scored a 441 for a sixth-place finish.
Individual Qualifiers
1, Madi Schlaepfer, Gering, 72; 2, Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 74; 3, Avery Mitchell, Gering, 80, 4, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 81; 5, Harley Hiltibrand, Ogallala, 82; 6, Madeline Pelton, Chadron; 7, Madeline Ketcham, Ogallala, 87; 8, Ali Boswell, Gering, 9, Danielle Nolde, Ogallala, 88; 10, Ryanna DeVries, Ogallala, 88.
Team Standings
1, Scottsbluff, 335; 2, Gering, 341; 3, Ogallala, 345; 4, Sidney, 412; 5, Alliance, 437; 6, Chadron, 441.
