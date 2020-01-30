McCOOK — The Seacat girls and boys both earned first place finishes in McCook on Friday, Jan. 24.
Competing against McCook and North Platte, the girls 200 Freestyle relay team of Patricia Woolsey, Samantha Galindo, Alanna Becker and Stephanie Woolsey took first with a time of 1:48.18, which was a secondary time.
In the 200 Freestyle, Galindo and Erin Hayhurst finished second and third.
Michele Martinez and Megan Kicken ended fourth and fifth in the 100 Butterfly,
Becker took first in the 200 Intermediate Medley, followed by teammates Micken and Haley Holzworth in third and fourth place.
Stephanie Woolsey and Patricia Woolsey took second and third in the 50 Freestyle, and the sisters battled again in the 100 Freestyle with Stephanie Woolsey taking first in 56.79 seconds and Patricia Woolsey ended third at 1:00.56. Stephanie Woolsey and Patricia Woolsey posted personal best times in that event. Sisters Yazmin Dominguez and Thalia Dominguez ended in eighth and ninth in that event.
Galindo claimed a first place finish in the 500 Freesyle with a time of 6:09.30, while Hayhurst swam for a fourth place finish at 6:36.05.
In the 100 Backstroke, Talera Kinsey, Lila Rood and Yazmin Dominguez finished in second, fourth and fifth, respectively.
In the 100 Breaststroke, Becker won with a time of 1:16.34. Holzworth and Kaylee Weinmaster took sixth and seventh with personal best times.
The girls 400 Freestyle Relay teams finished second and third.
The Seacat boys edged out North Plate 78-74 for first place.
The boys 200 Medley relay team of Jared Galindo, Maddux Janecek, Dien Nguyen and Kennedy Ronne finished third with a time of 2:02.12.
Binny Canales finished third in the 200 Freestyle.
In the 200 Intermediate medley, Dien Nguyen claimed first place with a time of 2:34.19, while Dominick Gray took second at 2:48.05. Nguyen took third in the 100 Butterfly in 1:26.81.
Freshman TJ Rickey won the 50 Freesyle at 25.2, and teammates Ronne, Canales and Ramos finished fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.
Ronne finished third in the 100 Freestyle, followed by Gray in fourth, Jancek in sixth and Ramos at eighth.
Rickey continued swimmng well claiming first in the 500 Freestyle in 5:49.89. Jared Galindo finished second in 6:01.18.
In the 200 Freestyle relay, Canales, Gray, Breckden Holten and Savian Marquez finished third in 1:55.
Marquez took fourth in the 100 Backstroke.
The Seacat boys closed out the meet with a first and second place finish in the 400 Freestyle relay. The team of Rickey, Nguyen, Ronne and Jared Galindo took first with a time of 3:59.43. Canales, Holten, Gray and Janecek ended in scecond with a 4:21.31.
Jared Galindo was the lone Seacat diver to compete in McCook, where he finished fifth with a score of 246.4, just shy of the 300 points needed to qualify for the state meet.
The Seacats are back in action against Omaha Westside on Friday, Jan. 31.
