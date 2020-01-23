Gering’s Hannah Splattstoesser was on a mission to continue to play softball and she has achieved that after the Bulldog senior signed to play collegiate softball at York College on Friday, Jan. 17.
Splattstoesser, who plans to study ministry in college, found the perfect fit for her two loves — softball and God.
“It is amazing (that I get to keep playing) and I worked so hard for so many years,” she said. “There were endless nights stressing of how to do certain things and to be able to go on and improve my skills and to keep playing the game that I love is truly amazing.”
York was the perfect fit for Splattstoesser, too.
“It is a Christian school and that is really where I wanted to go, I feel God calling me to ministry and try to reach others and the fact they had a softball program made it even better,” she said. “They are also one of the only Christian colleges in Nebraska that has a softball program so if feels really cool to be chosen to go play there.”
Splattstoesser will have some common faces when she heads to York in the fall. Former Scottsbluff softball player Kieyerah Twombly is a freshman on the York team. Also, two former Western Nebraska Community College softball players, AB Ramirez and Gabriela Loya, are juniors on this year’s team.
Splattstoesser said it will be interesting to be playing alongside a Bearcat instead of against one.
“It will be interesting, and I will have to switch mindsets that she was on the opposite team to now she is on my team,” she said. “It will be neat to have a familiar face because I know like three people going to York total. I am kind of on my own out there so it will be nice to recognize someone and get closer with her.”
Splattstoesser’s love for the game is evident since softball was the only sport she did, beginning when she was 6 or 7 years old. She was one who played any place the coach put her, but it wasn’t really until high school that she switched to being a catcher, a position that she totally loves and has blossomed as a steady wall behind the plate.
Gering coach Tim Gonzales said Splattstoesser will be successful at York because of her hard work.
“I think over the past two years, she has caught over 7,000 pitches, so durability is one great thing about Hannah,” he said. “Hannah has always been one of the most uplifting players on our team. She has a way of getting the girls up. She does a great job of controlling the field. We are going to miss her and I am happy for York that they picked her up.”
Splattstoesser had a successful freshman year on the junior varsity, batting .421 with 17 RBIs and 17 runs scored.
It wasn’t until her junior year that she became a regular behind the plate after the graduation of Kaetlyn Todd.
As a junior, Splattstoesser batted .391 with 21 RBIs and three home runs. Splattoesser hit home runs against North Platte twice and once against McCook at districts.
Last season she blossomed even more in helping the Bulldog team to the district finals. Her senior season saw Splattstoesser bat .247 with 18 RBIs and a home run. The home run was a dandy as Splattstoesser delivered a grand slam against Scottsbluff in the winner’s bracket final of the district tournament. She finished with five RBIs in Gering’s 15-5 win.
Gering went on to top Scottsbluff in the finals 9-6 to earn a berth in the district finals where they fell to Crete in three games, capturing the first game 6-1 before falling in the next two 13-0 and 11-0.
Splattstoesser said the season they accomplished in the fall was “unreal” and something they can cherish for a long time with all the memories they generated on and off the playing diamond.
“We had a lot of fun and crazy times on the bus, on the field, and in practice,” she said. “It is crazy to throw a bunch of girls together and get runner-up at districts. That is really big. I am just going to miss the atmosphere we had as a team and all the great times we had.”
She added that trip to the district finals hasn’t been accomplished by a Gering softball team for quite a while.
“We haven’t done that in a long time,” she said. “We are kind of small out here in western Nebraska so to go to eastern Nebraska and show Crete that we can play with them because they won state I think two years ago, is big. A lot of the girls were on that same team, so to play with them and beat them in the first game, it is nice to know that we can play just as well as the other girls.”
The success that Gering had was because of girls that knew how to win. Splattstoesser was one of them as she knows what it takes to win and that is hard work.
“My freshman year I definitely wasn’t the greatest and I missed a lot of balls and I had a lot to learn,” she said. “I just kept working on throw downs and blocking and making sure to get in front of the ball instead of running away from it. You constantly have to keep working at it and fix your first reaction because when the ball comes at you, you kind of want to flinch away from it. You have to learn to lean into it and take it, that is definitely the hard part. It was hard to step up at first and really take charge, but after a while you say you can do it, and this is what the team needs right now is for me to step up and be a wall behind home plate.”
Splattstoesser said she had a good working relationship with Bulldog pitcher Maddy Wiese, who set several records this year.
“There are moments between a pitcher and catcher that no one else is in on so when a girl comes up to bat, we just look at each other and we know what each other is thinking,” she said. “It is like, ‘Let’s not throw her a change up because she will definitely hit a dinger off of it.’ To see her grow even more and break records was just amazing because I try to support her through every pitch.”
Splattstoesser said that her progression to playing in college wasn’t hers alone as there were a number of people involved in her development as a softball player.
“I want to thank all my family, friends, and coaches who are here today and the ones who didn’t have a chance to be here,” she said. “Every single person in this room has helped me grow in softball and helped me become the young lady that I am. It is only because of you guys that I am able to go to York and keep on doing the sport I love and keep growing God’s kingdom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.