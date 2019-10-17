State Golf: Bulldogs take home second place

COLUMBUS — The Gering girls golf team had great weather for the first round of the Class B Girls Golf Championship on Monday, Oct. 14. The weather didn’t hold out, and the Bulldogs were forced to play in cold, windy conditions.
Despite the weather, the Bulldogs finished second behind Scottsbluff in the tournament.
The Bulldogs’ Madi Schlaepfer shot an 83 to end with a 162, and a fifth-place finish. Schlaepfer’s teammate Ali Boswell finished tied for sixth with Scottsbluff’s Emily Krzyzanowski with a two-day total of 164.
Gering coach Jessica Boswell said her team played well despite the conditions.
“Today, with the wind and cold, we didn’t shoot a score that we were capable of. Everybody struggled at one point or another, so we didn’t quite finish the way we were looking to,” Jessica Boswell said. “Each of them had a few holes they would go back and do over again. For the most part, they adjusted for the wind. Since we’ve played in a lot of wind it’s a little bit easier to know how to play in those situations.
“Today’s score was the highest we’ve shot all year. Considering the wind. The course is pretty tough. Taking those things into consideration, of course we didn’t play like we normally did during the regular season.”
Gering’s Avery Mitchell took 13th with a 180. The Bulldogs’ Kelsey Le fired a 186 for 17th.
Jessica Boswell said her team should be proud of their accomplishments.
“They were eyeing the championship after being the runnerup from last year,” she said. “But, you can’t hang your head too low. You’re still bringing home the runnerup trophy. You’re still second in Class B. We definitely left some shots out there on the course. But, it feels good to bring home that trophy.”
Top 5 Team Scoring (Top 5)
1, Scottsbluff, 677; 2, Gering, 691; 3, Ogallala, 700; 4, Omaha Duchesne Academy, 730; 5, Aurora, 803.
Top 10 Individual Scores
1, Danica Badura, 145; T2, Anna Kelley, 159; T2, Harley Hiltibrand, 159; T2, Lauren Goertz, Omaha Duchesne Academy; 5, Madi Schlaepfer, 162; T6, Ali Boswell, 164; T6, Emily Krzyzanowski, 164; 8, Riley Suhr, York; T9, Bridget Duffy, Omaha Duchesne Academy, 176; T9, Ryanna DeVries, Ogallala, 176.
